Local flamingo owner suggests masks for St. Vincent mustang too

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 9, 2020, 11:15PM

Last week, in response to the BUZZ publishing some shots of those topiary people eon Keokuk adorned in COVID-appropriate facemasks, Petaluma’s Nancy Wilson writes, “Yes. Love the masks on the Keokuk topiary,” going on to describe her own hygienically-attired lawn ornaments, a pair of plastic pink flamingoes named Brad and Janet, who have, she says, been masked for weeks now.

Adds Wilson, “I’m waiting to see masks on the cow above the Creamery office at Western and Baker. Or the Thistle Meat pig. Or the St. Vincent High School mustang. We’re with Wilson. Should any of those bovine, porcine or equine icons end up sporting a mask in the near future, we hope someone takes a picture and sends it our way.

Until then, here’s a shot that Wilson sent along of Brad and Janet, pretty in pink and ready for social distancing.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s The BUZZ column, a roundup of news, notes and tidbits from around Petaluma. Have a good idea for a BUZZ item? Please drop a note to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

