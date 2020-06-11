City converts three downtown crosswalks to touch-free action

It had to happen eventually.

Petaluma now has “no touch crosswalks.”

Well, 12 of them, anyway, at three downtown intersections. Over the last several weeks, heightened concerns about spreading coronavirus have caused many Petalumans to devise all manner of creative avoidance techniques rather than actually pushing that little pedestrain crossing button with their naked, disease collecting finger. While it’s common to see folks use their shirted elbow, that only creates the worry that their clothing is now the possible carrier. Some organized folks carry antiseptic wipes with them, or fill their pockets with napkins, while others use nearby sticks, rocks or leaves to do the actually touching.

And who hasn’t seen some flexible person or other approach a light, lean back, lift their leg like a flamingo and tap that button with the soul of their feet?

Well, the City of Petaluma announced last week that at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Street, the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street, and the corner of Western and Kentucky, such antics will no longer be necessary. As of June 2, the lights at those intersections have been set to assume that pedestrians will be crossing, and will flash the appropriate icon without any need of pushing the button. Though drivers of vehicles will possibly notice a slightly longer wait time at those crossings, the city has implemented the change to assist pedestrians in remaining healthy. “In keeping with public health guidelines,” states a release made public on the City of Petaluma website, “Residents should avoid using their hands to touch shared surfaces like pedestrain push buttons and other common items such as handrails and benches.”

Appropriate signage, though currently a bit temporary-looking, has been placed at those locations to alert users to avoid giving into habit and pushing the button anyway. In order to allow those with visual impairments to enact the audible pedestrian crossing system, the decision was made not to simply remove the buttons altogether.

In response to the obvious question, “Why not make these changes at all of Petaluma’s crossing spots?” the press release states, “Touch-free activation can lengthen the signal time, and ultimately increase delays for transit vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Signals that are converted to touch-free action must be considered within the context of safety and impacts to all road users, including vehicular, bicycle, transit, and well as first responders.”

So don’t stop packing those sanitizing wipes when walking around town.

And if you prefer to use your feet to engage the signal, stretching a bit before doing so could prevent physical injuries.