Life on the streets of Petaluma

WANT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS? The exhibit of Victor Ciklis’ photos will remain through November 4 at 115 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Even more photos are waiting to be seen at Soulsnotforgotten.com.

Several years ago, Sonoma photographer Victor Chirkin decided he wanted to put his love of photography to some kind of meaningful community service. Today, the result of that decision is a large portfolio of stark, striking, beautifully captured photos of two long-time Petaluma homeless men, Fritz Dutter and Robert Sommer.

It began in 2013.

After volunteering to photograph pets available for adoption, Chirkin — a pharmacist by trade, and an avid photographer for over 25 years — sought to do more with his talents. He enrolled in a workshop offered by local photographer Jak Wonderly. Encouraging his students to hone in on their style and vision, Wonderly requested that each of them submit six of their favorite photos, along with an explanation as to why they stood out for them. The exercise was intended as a way for each photographer to think deeply about the work they were producing.

“His thought was that you can copy what the latest trend is, but you’ll need to have your own vision and voice to be successful,” says Chirkin. “From there, I just decided that I really wanted my photography to be of service, and started to think about and identify groups that I might be able to photograph. And the first one that came to mind was the homeless.”

From there, armed with a bag full of McDonalds cheeseburgers, Chirkin sought out subjects for his newfound photographic path, soon meeting Dutter, a Vietnam Veteran who, up to that point, had lived on the streets for 30 years. The details of that first meeting and their subsequent encounters is detailed in a series of blog entries via Chirkin’s website (www.soulsnotforgotten.com).

“When I first met Fritz, he told me he was a chess champion,” Chirkin recalls, “so after we started meeting, I began bringing him chess books, and sure enough, he really was a great chess player.”

After that, the two became friends.

“He (Dutter) admitted to me up front that he has an issue with alcohol,” notes Chirkin. “But we would meet up once or twice a week, and after a while he said, ‘If you really want to see the world of the homeless, I’ll take you.’ ”

From there, Chirkin was granted access to Dutter’s daily routine, such as “going to work,” which involved dumpster diving for food scraps, drinks and recyclables.

Chirkin admits that his friendship with Dutter, though often rewarding, was also a difficult one.

“I had to call an ambulance for him once,” he says. “He was vomiting blood, and at the hospital the doctor told him that if he didn’t quit drinking, he would die. He swore off drinking, so I tried to get him in at COTS in Petaluma. I picked him up from out-patient care, and he was all set to be tested and admitted to COTS, and he just never showed up.”

From there, the two lost touch and Chirkin now says he hasn’t seen nor heard from Dutter in over five years.

“His real name is Frederick Dutter and, I heard he was maybe in San Rafael,” Chirkin says. “I’d love to hear from him.”

The photographs Chirkin took of Dutter, along with those taken of Sommer, are reminiscent of John Ford’s film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” and some of the iconic photography from The Great Depression. In his work, Chirkin doesn’t shy away from close-ups of the men’s weathered and worn faces, giving a face to the frequently “faceless” homeless community throughout the United States.