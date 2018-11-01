Local American Legion post sends youths to Boys State: “I must thank you with my entire being for the week I had at Boys State,” reads a letter from Petaluma’s Lance Sunshine, addressed to the Legionaires of Post 28, here in Petaluma. The letter was in response to Sunshine’s having been chosen as one of seven local high school juniors to attend Boys State, a long-time summer leadership and citizenship program sponsored by The American Legion. “I arrived intimidated by the throngs of unfamiliar faces surrounding me,” wrote Sunshine, “But I left with forty close friends.” Further describing the experience, he said, “It gave me a perspective on leadership and a respect for local government that may have eluded me for a lifetime had it not been for Boys State.”

In addition to Sunshine, this year’s locally-based junior boys were Garrett Esponda, Theo Pologeorgis, Tony Vitali, Sean Devincenzi, Jack Dunn and Dylan Cashman. Post 28 also sent one girl, Petaluma’s Anna Demma, to Girls State, a complementary citizenship-building program operated by the American Legion Auxiliary.

Penngrove to “entomb” time capsule: Photos, knickknacks, business cards and other contemporary mementos of modern day life will be buried in a waterproof PVC “casket” on Sunday, Nov. 11, during a sidewalk ceremony to take place at 2 p.m. in front of Penngrove Market. The time capsule full of items — intended to tell future generations what life was like here in 2018 — will comprise whatever attendees bring with them to the festivities. Once concealed under the concrete doorway of the market, the capsule with be identified with a stone marker, and 50 years from now, will be unearthed, assuming there are people around to do so (insert global warming, extinction-level virus, or zombie apocalypse joke here). Assuming, of course, people can find it. Another time capsule was buried somewhere in Penngrove, probably on the Penngrove school grounds, in the 1970s — but no one has been able to locate it since. Penngrove residents are invited to bring something to place in the capsule.

Petaluma Dunkin’ Donuts cancels “cops on the rooftops”: It should make quite a photo op. As part of a nationwide event, local police officers will spend a moment of their morning on Friday, November 2, from 6 to 10 a.m., to stake out the rooftop of Petaluma’s Dunkin’ Donuts (435 N. McDowell, Blvd.). The stunt is designed to help raise money for Special Olympics Northern California. Everyone stopping by during the Cop on a Rooftop event and making a donation to Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a medium drink. They can also pick up a dozen of Dunkin’s special glazed, red-and-white donut depicting the Special Olympics colors.

