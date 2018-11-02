s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s Past: The driving of the Golden Spike

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | November 2, 2018, 7:01AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It was May 10th, 1869 and the entire Country was zeroed-in on an event in a little town named Promontory, Utah.

The S.F. Chronicle called it, “The great event of the age, which unites the Atlantic and Pacific by bonds of iron.” The Examiner said it was, “Remarkable and incalculable. The old world joined to the new by a single track.”

It continued, “The great achievement will be announced to the world in a novel manner, by the aid of the wire and the battery.” (Aka, the telegraph).

That big event was the driving of the Golden Spike, connecting the great Intercontinental Railroad between California and the Midwest, thru to the East Coast.

Henry Westin, Editor of the Petaluma Journal & Argus said it was, “The last triumph of mind over matter, with the completion of a continuous line of railroad, for a future for America hitherto unappreciated.” Also that day, U.S. Vice-President Colfax predicted, “You will see the infant manufactures of the Pacific States leaping forward with a gigantic stride.”

It was indeed a “gigantic stride,” and it had taken many years to complete the nearly 2,000 miles connecting Omaha Nebraska with (eventually) Oakland, California. It sparked the settlement and economic explosion of the American West.

The idea had been first put forward in 1832. Surveys were made between 1853 and ’55.

But the U.S. Congress was sharply divided (really?) regarding the route. The Northern route thru Oregon and Montana was deemed “too snowy,” and the Southern one thru Texas and New Mexico Territory was too controversial, as the American Civil War was brewing.

So, they finally settled on the Central Route thru Nebraska and Wyoming.

The terminals chosen were Sacramento in the West and Omaha, Nebraska in the East.

In 1857, a young Illinois legislator name Abe Lincoln was designated by Congress to consult about the routes. Lincoln chose that Eastern terminus of Omaha, and later, as President, he signed the Pacific Railroad Act, authorizing two companies - the Central Pacific in the West and the Union Pacific in the Midwest - to build a continuous road from the Missouri River to Sacramento, and later, on to San Francisco Bay. Financing of this epic project included bonds to pay the railroads $16,000 per mile for track laid in level grades, and $48,000 per mile for track laid in the mountains.

The Central Pacific was the “baby” of four ambitious men: Collis Huntington, a Sacramento hardware merchant, his partner Mark Hopkins, Leland Stanford, a grocer and Charles Crocker, a dry-goods merchant. These four raised just $1,500 bucks each for the investment. They were to become billionaires (in today‘s dollars), aptly named “California’s Big Four.”

Stanford later became Governor, Charley Crocker started a bank in S.F., and Mark Hopkins liked the hotel business.

How did they acquire the land?

Well, Congress gave the railroads 203,000 square miles of government land, and the railroads raised bonds to buy thousands of acres more. The total land mass amounted to more than the current State of Texas! Some of the excess land was eventually sold (at a premium of course), and the railroads were very picky about only choosing settlers who were agreeable to railroad ideas. The resultant rapid settlement of the West was made to the betterment of the railroads first, and the settlers second. The big railroads, in unfettered greed, also determined which of the new little settlements they would bypass, to their own best benefit.

Most Popular Stories
Do you know this Good Samaritan?
Petaluma preps for pot delivery
Outside spending roils Petaluma election
Finding your 15 minutes of fame in Petaluma
Hundreds pack Santa Rosa synagogue to remember Jews killed in Pittsburgh

The labor force was another story.

The Central Pacific broke ground in 1863, two years prior to the end of the Civil War. Following armistice, they tried hiring unskilled workers from the ranks of discharged soldiers. But most of those preferred less dangerous jobs. So, the Central Pacific began hiring Chinese immigrants for the really tough work. In fact, Charles Crocker even recruited men in Canton China, offering them the pittance wage of $31 per month.

Joining the tracks of East to West took six years to complete, and the driving of that last spike was to be done in grand fashion in ‘69.

U.S. Grant had just been sworn-in as President, but couldn’t make it for the ceremony, so Leland Stanford wielded a silver sledgehammer to drive in that golden spike.

He missed it a couple of times (Oh darn!), in front of a throng of politicos and onlookers. However, the spike did get down. It was eventually remade into memorial rings presented to President Grant, Secretary of State Seward, Leland Stanford and Colis Huntington, et al.

It wasn’t until August 22 of that year that the first freight train from the East reached the Bay Area. It was a car of shoes and boots from Boston.

However, passengers had been carried prior to that.

Here is a letter from Petaluma’s own Thos. Skillman (Skillman Lane), written June 2nd, 1869. “Here I am in Michigan, reading the Journal and Argus, six days from your office. It was a delightful trip by rail across the Continent. The cars were all that anyone could desire. The sleeping cars were very fine, with all the accommodations you could have at home.”

In 1849, as a “Forty Niner,” that journey had taken Skillman six months.

The Journal & Argus Editor commented that, “Our readers who came ‘The Plains-Across’ will fully appreciate the contrast between the ox team and steam locomotion.”

That said, in 1869, Petaluma was still a ‘horse town.’

U.S mail went out by daily stage to Cloverdale, via Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, the California Stable on Washington St. was still advertising “Buggies, carriages and saddle horses on shortest notice,” and Gwinn & Brainerd Saddlery on Main St. was selling, “Harness, saddles, whips and spurs.”

And one might drop-in to Holmes & Robinson’s New Saloon, at the corner of Main and Washington, where the proprietors were “prepared to entertain their friends and the thirsty public in a high toned style.”

It was also timely noted here, that, “On Sunday Evening, the Rev. A.L. Stone had preached an eloquent sermon on The Marriage of the Oceans.” That “marriage,” of course, would mark the beginning of the end of horse-power ... at least, the kind generated by actual horses.

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of Heritage Homes and the Petaluma Historical Museum. You can contact him at skpusommer@hotmail.com)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma preps for pot delivery
Do you know this Good Samaritan?
Outside spending roils Petaluma election
Finding your 15 minutes of fame in Petaluma
Hundreds pack Santa Rosa synagogue to remember Jews killed in Pittsburgh
State housing czar pressed on plan for recovery money in Sonoma County
Welcome to Hell, Petaluma-style!
Petaluma Jewish community reacts to Pittsburgh shooting