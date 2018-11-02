Petaluma’s Past: The driving of the Golden Spike

It was May 10th, 1869 and the entire Country was zeroed-in on an event in a little town named Promontory, Utah.

The S.F. Chronicle called it, “The great event of the age, which unites the Atlantic and Pacific by bonds of iron.” The Examiner said it was, “Remarkable and incalculable. The old world joined to the new by a single track.”

It continued, “The great achievement will be announced to the world in a novel manner, by the aid of the wire and the battery.” (Aka, the telegraph).

That big event was the driving of the Golden Spike, connecting the great Intercontinental Railroad between California and the Midwest, thru to the East Coast.

Henry Westin, Editor of the Petaluma Journal & Argus said it was, “The last triumph of mind over matter, with the completion of a continuous line of railroad, for a future for America hitherto unappreciated.” Also that day, U.S. Vice-President Colfax predicted, “You will see the infant manufactures of the Pacific States leaping forward with a gigantic stride.”

It was indeed a “gigantic stride,” and it had taken many years to complete the nearly 2,000 miles connecting Omaha Nebraska with (eventually) Oakland, California. It sparked the settlement and economic explosion of the American West.

The idea had been first put forward in 1832. Surveys were made between 1853 and ’55.

But the U.S. Congress was sharply divided (really?) regarding the route. The Northern route thru Oregon and Montana was deemed “too snowy,” and the Southern one thru Texas and New Mexico Territory was too controversial, as the American Civil War was brewing.

So, they finally settled on the Central Route thru Nebraska and Wyoming.

The terminals chosen were Sacramento in the West and Omaha, Nebraska in the East.

In 1857, a young Illinois legislator name Abe Lincoln was designated by Congress to consult about the routes. Lincoln chose that Eastern terminus of Omaha, and later, as President, he signed the Pacific Railroad Act, authorizing two companies - the Central Pacific in the West and the Union Pacific in the Midwest - to build a continuous road from the Missouri River to Sacramento, and later, on to San Francisco Bay. Financing of this epic project included bonds to pay the railroads $16,000 per mile for track laid in level grades, and $48,000 per mile for track laid in the mountains.

The Central Pacific was the “baby” of four ambitious men: Collis Huntington, a Sacramento hardware merchant, his partner Mark Hopkins, Leland Stanford, a grocer and Charles Crocker, a dry-goods merchant. These four raised just $1,500 bucks each for the investment. They were to become billionaires (in today‘s dollars), aptly named “California’s Big Four.”

Stanford later became Governor, Charley Crocker started a bank in S.F., and Mark Hopkins liked the hotel business.

How did they acquire the land?

Well, Congress gave the railroads 203,000 square miles of government land, and the railroads raised bonds to buy thousands of acres more. The total land mass amounted to more than the current State of Texas! Some of the excess land was eventually sold (at a premium of course), and the railroads were very picky about only choosing settlers who were agreeable to railroad ideas. The resultant rapid settlement of the West was made to the betterment of the railroads first, and the settlers second. The big railroads, in unfettered greed, also determined which of the new little settlements they would bypass, to their own best benefit.