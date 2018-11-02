The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018
Visiting author W. Kamau Bell — a headliner at the recent Wine Country Spoken Word Festival — made his local debut at the event, one result being that his exuberantly-titled new book, “The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6’ 4”, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian,” became the new No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma.
Meanwhile, staying firm in the No. 2 spot is editor-teacher Marlene Cullen’s “The Write Spot: Reflections.”
Elsewhere on the Fiction and Nonfiction list, Barbara Kingsolver’s tantalizing new novel “Unsheltered,” about two families in two time periods who happen to share the same house, makes an appearance in the No. 6 spot, while Ina Garten’s “Cook Like a Pro” pops up in the No. 10 position.
On the Kids and Young Adults list, last week’s No. 1, “Dear Evan Hansen,” has slipped a couple of notches to No. 3, while visiting author Jon Agee’s “The Wall in the Middle of the Book” takes over the top spot, with his whimsical picture-filled story of a knight determined to protect himself by patrolling the wall that separates his kingdom from a land of rhinos, tigers and ogres.
FICTION &
NON-FICTION
1. ‘The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell,’ by W. Kamau Bell
2. ‘The Write Spot: Reflections,’ by Marlene Cullen, ed.
3. ‘Killing Commendatore,’ by Haruki Murakami
4. ‘Pachinko,’ written by Min Jin lee
5. ‘Present Over Perfect,’ by Shauna Niequist
6. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver
7. ‘The Witch Elm,’ by Tana French
8. ‘Fear,’ written by Bob Woodward
9. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover
10. ‘Cook Like a Pro,’ by Ina Garten
KIDS &
YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘The Wall in the Middle of the Book,’ written by Jon Agee
2. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ by Armand Bathazar
3. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich, et al
4. ‘Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas,’ by Dav Pilkey
5. ‘Aru Shah and the End of Time,’ by Roshani Chokshi
6. ‘Spy School Goes South,’ by Stu Gibbs
7. ‘9 From the Nine Worlds,’ by Rick Riordan
8. ‘Amulet: Stonekeeper,’ by Kazu Kibuishi
9. ‘Timmy Failure: It’s the End When I Say It’s the End,’ by Stephan Pastis
10. ‘Storm Runner,’ by JC Cervantes
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)