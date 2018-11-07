Your Weekend: November 8-November 11 - “Junk,” jazz and Cinderella

THURSDAY

KOOL JAZZ BOSSA NOVA DUO

Cooler than cool, and hotter than expected for this time of year, Nicki Otis and Matt Silva bring the Kool Jazz Bossa Nova Duo to Rosen’s 256 North. That’s the address, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. Showtime 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

CINDERELLA WALTZ

The Troy Performers – that’s the name of Petaluma High School’s student theater group – will be putting an irreverent spin on a classic fairytale with their two-weekend production of “Cinderella Waltz,” a highly original, comical take on the story of Cinderella, her fairy godmother, her truly horrible family, a handsome prince, midnight curfews and a problem with shoes. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 9-17, with a Thursday performance on Nov. 15. All shows begin at 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.), at the PHS Multipurpose Room, 201 Fair St. Tickets $6-$8.

JUNK PARLOR

Normally, we wouldn’t just grab copy straight off a band’s website, but check out how Junk Parlor – playing Red Brick this weekend – describe themselves. “A galvanizing force on the Bay Area indie rock scene since launching serendipitously in 2013, Junk Parlor is that crazy-rare band whose vibe is so driven by joyful schizophrenia that it transcends easy genre trappings. Their energizing musical collage includes 50’s rock and roll rumbling atop gypsy rhythms, a bit of tango, Eastern Euro/Hungarian music, bellydance, and punk.” Hey, they had us at joyful schizophrenia. Come let them play in your head. 20 Second St. 7-10 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

CAITLIN JEMMA & THE GOODNESS

When fans talk about Caitlin Jemma, born and raised in the desert of Northern Nevada – they use words like “magical,” “adventurous,” intimate,” “genre-defying,” and “love.” With her latest album, “Love Notes,” Jemma experiments with some invigorating electrification, and with her band The Goodness, she brings her one-of-a-kind sound and presence to the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. First set 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS

Teaming up with the spectacularly named Santa Rosa band The Hunka Hunka Hula Review (keep reading), North Carolina’s Southern Culture on the Skids (aka SCOTS) comes to the Mystic Theater on a wave of critical acclaim for the cult-popular “psychobilly” band’s charmingly upbeat new album “The Electric Pinecones,” putting a catchy garage band spin of twelve first-rate, infectiously hook-heavy new tunes (our favorite tracks? “Freak Flag” and “Slowly Losing My Mind”). As for the opening act, the homegrown Hunka Hunkas really put on a great show, and should prove the perfect warmup for all the dancing you’re going to do when SCOTS takes the stage. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $16-$18. MysticTheatre.com.

VICE REINE & ISMAY

Headlining a new edition of KPCA Presents (an occasional musical showcase curated by Phil Lehman-Brown, the co-host of the popular “Phil and Ariel’s Mixtape” show), it’s San Francisco’s VICE REINE (all caps required), a self-described “dystopian disco punk party band,” with Petaluma’s own beloved space cowgirl, the country-folk chanteuse Ismay. Just to keep things interesting, Lehman-Brown has also thrown in the psychedelic rock troubadours known as Agouti and the experimental post-rock trio The Drought Cult. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.