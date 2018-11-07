PETALUMANS OF YESTERYEAR

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, the Petaluma History Museum will host a talk on the origins of Petaluma’s Carnegie Library, now the home of the downtown museum. As a “preface” to the talk, the Petalumans of Yesteryear (costumed historical reenactors) will set the scene by taking visitors back in time. Free. 7-8:30 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.

‘A SPECIAL DAY’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Etore Scola’s remarkable 1977 dark comedy “A Special Day,” featuring Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni as an abused, despondent housewife and a gay man, spending the day together during the so called “Special Day” (May 8, 1938) when Hitler arrived in Rome to meet with Mussolini, and much of the city attended the resulting military parade. Each, in their own way, has been the victim of fascism, and find a fleeting mutual connection at a time when their world teeters on the brink of madness. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Foreign Film and Best Actor. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., with a pre-screening lecture by film instructor Alex Pirolini. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

VILLAGE MEETING

Expanding living opportunities at all ages of life, the Village Network is continuing its monthly welcome meeting, describing ways for aging adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes. The meeting is open to those 50 and older, and their families. Thursday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 17, at the PEP Housing offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

GAME NIGHT

Since the beginning of October, the effervescent and inventive Spy Emerson — local performance artist and all-around exuberant force-of-nature — has been hosting an outrageous, all-ages game night every Monday at the Big Easy. Increasingly popular, the entertaining weekly happening is best described by Emerson as “immersive performance art” for the whole family, incorporating tabletop games, theatrical performance, and a number of participatory onstage games including Bowling for Boogers and Life-Size Whack-a-Mole — in which Emerson plays the mole. No cover, and the kitchen is open for those who want to turn the night into a one-of-a-kind dinner theater experience. 128 American Alley, 6:30-10 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

Those caring for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia are invited to come check out a weekly support group, now held every Thursday at the Petaluma Senior Center, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 211 Novak Drive. A $3 donation is requested, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. The meetings are fragrance-free. For more information, contact facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, M.A. Edu., at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

SELF DEFENSE LUNCH

The Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts an early Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 13, with an appearance by Scott Sinan of Martial Arts USA. He’ll be teaching members a few self-defense moves, and describing his work as a martial arts trainer. $25 at the door. Call 762-4271 to make a reservation. PetalumaWomansClub.com.