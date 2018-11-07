The Buzz: Phoenix Theater in need of fire sprinklers

PHOENIX THEATER SEEKING 250K FOR MANDATED FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM – Downtown Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, a nonprofit organization established under the name of Petaluma Phoenix Center, Inc., has had a number of close calls over the years. Several years ago, the local institution came dangerously close to being sold and demolished to make way for an office complex. Over the decades, various fundraisers have been held to pay for seismic retrofitting and other improvements. Currently, it’s happening again. Tom Gaffey, who manages the youth-oriented venue, has announced an April 2019 deadline to install new fire sprinklers throughout the building, and to replace the Phoenix’s roof. Without the costly improvements – the sprinklers in particularly being mandated by the city of Petaluma - there is a high certainty that the operators will face fines, and the building will lose its ability to host public events. To help raise the necessary $250,000, a GoFundMe campaign was established by local supporters of the Phoenix. The campaign has so far raised close to $20,000 in its first week. That’s a good start, and Phoenix fans are hoping it will be the beginning of a groundswell of donations.

PRINCESS DIANA MUSICAL BEING DEVELOPED BY PETALUMA’S JOHN DeGAETANO: And speaking of fundraising, local theater director John DeGaetano, founder of North Bay Stage Company, has been working with artists in London to develop a new musical based on the life and death of Princess Diana. Written and composed by David Smart and Brian Watson, of England, and to be directed by DeGaetano, the musical is titled “Call Me Diana.” In develop for a number of years now, the project is still in fundraising mode, but has recently completed one monetary hurdle, having raised the nearly 10,000 pounds (just over $13,000) needed for the next phase of getting the project off the ground. The campaign, run through the UK’s CrowdFund site, is now over, but those interested in helping make the dream a reality would certainly find their support is still welcome. Contact DeGaetano at degaetanojohn@yahoo.com.

CINNABAR WINS MORE THEATER AWARDS: At Monday night’s Theatre Bay Area awards ceremony in San Francisco, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theatre picked up a pair of acting awards for its production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Good People,” a comedy-drama about loss and longing, second chances, and bingo. The play – which was produced by Cinnabar in February of this year, was awarded a prize for Outstanding Ensemble of a Play (acknowledging the work of the entire cast) and Outstanding Performer in a Featured Role in a Play, going to Cinnabar favorite Liz Jahren.

Other Petaluma awardees include Marty Pistone, who was named in the category of Outstanding Fight Choreography, for his work on Spreckels Theatre Company’s “Peter Pan,” a worthy choice, given the outlandish piratical swashbuckling Pistone created for the popular May show.

ACRE COFFEE’S BOULEVARD LOCATION TO EXTEND HOURS: Since opening a couple of years ago, the spacious Acre Coffee outlet on Petaluma Boulevard (near the Boulevard Café) has been closing daily at 4 p.m. The location – which also houses Acre’s roasting operation – has just announced that it will be extending its hours to 6 p.m. Given that the caffeine emporium has recently undergone a bit of an interior furniture transformation (gone, thank you, are the uncomfortable little tables bolted into place from the benches, making it a challenge to figure out where to put your legs and still be right in front of the table), and expanded its menu to include a number of upscale food items, this should be good news for anyone looking for an early evening snack and a beverage – not to mention a place to finish one’s homework or have a chat with some friends.