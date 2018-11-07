s
Culture Junkie: Thoughts on the (ahem) demise of Rick Grimes

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 7, 2018, 3:49PM
November 7, 2018
I love zombies.

I’ve always loved zombies, so when AMC’s “The Walking Dead” premiered on Halloween night of 2010, I was there to watch the first episode, and I was instantly hooked. For years afterwards, I was a “Walking Dead” fan, a “Walking Dead” supporter, a “Walking Dead” promoter, a “Walking Dead” defender, and a “Walking Dead” evangelist. I lived and died with every twist and turn, and I cheered, cried and gasped as main character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) gradually adapted to a post-apocalyptic world full of the undead, trying (and often failing) to hold onto his humanity in a world that had become savage and brutal.

But eventually, the show became as brutal and savage as the world it was depicting, and I finally stopped watching the “Walking Dead” a couple of seasons ago, when bat-wielding warlord Negan (Jeffrey Dean Lincoln) shouted ugly jokes while beating two of my favorite characters to death (in a scene that forced audiences to watch the murders over and over from different points-of-view).

I have to say, ever since then, I only occasionally missed “The Walking Dead,” mainly when thinking about the characters I’d grown to feel somewhat familial toward, and while remembering how good the show had been in the early days. In the beginning, the show had a story to tell that meant something to me, a story of good people trying to stay that way, struggling hard, but constantly finding new depths of compassion and kindness while surrounded by despair and death. I really liked it, in those early days, for the same reasons I loved Frodo’s weary, desperate quest in “The Lord of the Rings,” and the way the Doctor (all of them, from various incarnations of “Doctor Who”) kept coming back to a belief in the goodness of people despite having witnessed eons of intergalactic cruelty and selfish, stupid actions carried out by endless races and species across the universe.

But when creators of “The Walking Dead” began treating its fans with almost as little respect and kindness as its screenwriters treated poor Glenn and Abraham – not just killing them, but giving them gleefully gruesome deaths served up as punchlines to a very sick joke (“You thought we were killing one character, but hey, we just killed TWO! Gotcha!”) – I felt I had no choice but to walk away from “The Walking Dead.”

That was October of 2016.

Since then, I have occasionally heard bits and pieces of what was happening in the world of “The Walking Dead,” and yes, I’ve occasionally let my curiosity take over, and have watched a couple of episodes. When I heard that Carl (Rick’s son, played by Chandler Riggs) had been written out of the show, I did take advantage of OnDemand, and watched the episode in which Carl succumbed to a zombie bite and took his own life before “turning,” and for what it’s worth, I am glad I got to share that moment with a character I had watched grow up before my eyes.

And when I heard that Lincoln was leaving the show, and that last weekend’s “Walking Dead” would mark Rick Grimes’ final appearance, I found myself wanting to share that moment too. To prepare for it, to “catch up,” I actually went back and watched the previous three episodes, since I really have almost no idea what’s been going on, who’s been doing what to who, and whether or not Rick’s battered sense of decency and humanity was still a driving force for him at all.

And then, last Sunday, I watched the episode, titled “What Comes After?”

It’s no spoiler to reveal how it ended. Everyone who cares has been talking about it (But don’t read this paragraph if you don’t want to know). Rick suffers an almost comically clumsily accident, falling from his horse onto a pile of cement, impaling himself in a spike of rebar. My first thought was, “Really? Rick Grimes, Mr. Unkillable, dies by falling off a horse? That’s as bad as Captain Kirk dying by falling off a crumbling bridge in the movie ‘Star Trek: Generations!’”

But of course, he doesn’t die then. He pulls himself off the spike, and spends the episode gradually losing blood while staying a step or two (literally) ahead of a massive herd of walkers, having hallucinations in which dead characters from the past show up to offer fortune cookie philosophies about the meaning of life and absence of death, then encouraging Rick to “Wake Up!” I love seeing the late great Scott Wilson (who died earlier this month) appear in one of those dreams as Herschel, my single favorite “Walking Dead” character of all time. Had the producers conjured up the aforementioned Glenn and Abraham (Steven Yeun and Michael Cudlitz), it might have actually moved me to tears, but instead we get crazy-man Shane (Jon Bernthal) and sweet-and-steely Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), which was fine, but felt a bit off-the-mark for a character like Rick’s final moments.

But of course, those weren’t Rick’s final moments.

He gives his life (or thinks he does) blowing up a bridge to stop the herd of walkers, but somehow washes downstream, barely alive, where loony performance artist Jadis (Pollyanna McInstosh) finds him, calls a helicopter on her walkie-talkie, and together they fly off into the great unknown while down on the ground, the action suddenly jumps six years ahead, and the episode ends with a shot of Rick’s baby daughter Judith, now sporting Carl’s cowboy hat and a rifle, introducing herself to a bunch of people she just saved from a pack of walkers.

And then came the announcement.

Rick Grimes’ story has ended on “The Walking Dead,” but will continue in a trilogy of big budget films to be produced by AMC, expanding the world of the show as Rick does whatever he does wherever he’s going to end up doing it.

So the whole episode – and, in a way, the whole series so far – was just a commercial for a bunch of movies. Sigh. Okay, I admit that it’s not quite as bad as the Glenn-and-Abraham “gotcha,” but it kind of feels like it’s in the same category of disrespect, both to the characters and to the fans.

Sure, I’m kind of curious what’s going to happen to Rick in the Land of Helicopters. And yes, I will probably see at least the first of those films when it finally appears. Or maybe not. I let the show go once, and nothing I saw last Sunday convinced me I need to become a regular viewer again. On the other hand, the idea of a “Walking Dead” movie, with a bigger budget and a new setting, and new characters, is somewhat tantalizing.

But, I have to say, I really was ready to give up Rick Grimes, and to tell you the truth, I believe he was ready to go. The character has served his purpose, and Rick’s death actually felt like a relief for him, and yeah, for me.

Until he didn’t actually die.

Oh well. It’s just a T.V. show, right? And meanwhile, wherever Rick’s gone, Judith Grimes is back at home, carrying on the family name. So maybe I’ll watch the next episode, and decide after that.

Sure, it could be bad.

It probably will be bad.

But what if it’s good?

After all, at times, “The Walking Dead” has been very, very good. If the zombie movies and zombie T.V. shows have proven anything, it’s sometimes, things do come back from the dead.

I guess we’ll all just have to wait and see.

(Culture Junkie runs every-other-week. Feel free to share your thoughts with David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

