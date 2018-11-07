Culture Junkie: Thoughts on the (ahem) demise of Rick Grimes

I love zombies.

I’ve always loved zombies, so when AMC’s “The Walking Dead” premiered on Halloween night of 2010, I was there to watch the first episode, and I was instantly hooked. For years afterwards, I was a “Walking Dead” fan, a “Walking Dead” supporter, a “Walking Dead” promoter, a “Walking Dead” defender, and a “Walking Dead” evangelist. I lived and died with every twist and turn, and I cheered, cried and gasped as main character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) gradually adapted to a post-apocalyptic world full of the undead, trying (and often failing) to hold onto his humanity in a world that had become savage and brutal.

But eventually, the show became as brutal and savage as the world it was depicting, and I finally stopped watching the “Walking Dead” a couple of seasons ago, when bat-wielding warlord Negan (Jeffrey Dean Lincoln) shouted ugly jokes while beating two of my favorite characters to death (in a scene that forced audiences to watch the murders over and over from different points-of-view).

I have to say, ever since then, I only occasionally missed “The Walking Dead,” mainly when thinking about the characters I’d grown to feel somewhat familial toward, and while remembering how good the show had been in the early days. In the beginning, the show had a story to tell that meant something to me, a story of good people trying to stay that way, struggling hard, but constantly finding new depths of compassion and kindness while surrounded by despair and death. I really liked it, in those early days, for the same reasons I loved Frodo’s weary, desperate quest in “The Lord of the Rings,” and the way the Doctor (all of them, from various incarnations of “Doctor Who”) kept coming back to a belief in the goodness of people despite having witnessed eons of intergalactic cruelty and selfish, stupid actions carried out by endless races and species across the universe.

But when creators of “The Walking Dead” began treating its fans with almost as little respect and kindness as its screenwriters treated poor Glenn and Abraham – not just killing them, but giving them gleefully gruesome deaths served up as punchlines to a very sick joke (“You thought we were killing one character, but hey, we just killed TWO! Gotcha!”) – I felt I had no choice but to walk away from “The Walking Dead.”

That was October of 2016.

Since then, I have occasionally heard bits and pieces of what was happening in the world of “The Walking Dead,” and yes, I’ve occasionally let my curiosity take over, and have watched a couple of episodes. When I heard that Carl (Rick’s son, played by Chandler Riggs) had been written out of the show, I did take advantage of OnDemand, and watched the episode in which Carl succumbed to a zombie bite and took his own life before “turning,” and for what it’s worth, I am glad I got to share that moment with a character I had watched grow up before my eyes.

And when I heard that Lincoln was leaving the show, and that last weekend’s “Walking Dead” would mark Rick Grimes’ final appearance, I found myself wanting to share that moment too. To prepare for it, to “catch up,” I actually went back and watched the previous three episodes, since I really have almost no idea what’s been going on, who’s been doing what to who, and whether or not Rick’s battered sense of decency and humanity was still a driving force for him at all.