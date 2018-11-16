Petaluma’s Past: Local reaction to the Hindenburg Disaster

The major headline in our Argus-Courier on May 6, 1937 was, “HINDENBURG CRASHES. 150 DIE!” The dirigible Hindenburg had been the largest Zeppelin ever built. She was 804 feet long (nearly three football fields), with a framework of aluminum, powered by two Daimler-Benz 16-cylinder engines, and she was filled with 7 million cubic feet of inflammable hydrogen. Hindenburg was the pride of Nazi Germany, and the entire world was watching the tragic story of her demise in 1937. The Argus continued, “The stern hit the ground with a crash. The heat was terrific. It was a terrifying sight, likened to a nightmare.”

That Argus headline, however, had just been an estimate.

On that May 6 trip, she had carried just 97 people, and 35 had perished, including 13 passengers and 21 crew, plus one ground crew member. What happened?

Hindenburg had been approaching her landing, was less than 200 feet off the tarmac and the ground crew was hauling her in, when a flame burst out of the aft section. There was a terrible explosion, “bodies came pummeling down,” and within a single minute, “she was gone, just a metal skeleton left.”

The Hindenburg had flown in to Lakehurst, New Jersey that day, after a transatlantic flight from Frankfurt, Germany. It was not a new story that “lighter-than-air-craft” had suffered problems. English, Italian, French and American airships had also met disaster. But none of those had drawn such worldwide attention as the giant Hindenburg, and (for the first time) the tragedy was caught on film!

Theories and explanations abounded, and one of them was sabotage. Hindenburg’s captain said they had been warned of “some kind of incident.” Had she been destroyed in an anti-Hitler plot? Could it have been the result of a gunshot or bomb? Or, was it a mechanical failure? Was she landing too fast? There was a lightning storm brewing at the time, could it have been a lightning strike?

The ship’s skin had been coated with a cellulose nitrate/aluminum compound and that could have been sparked from a lightning bolt. If there was even a slight helium leak, that too, could have exploded from a spark.

President Franklin Roosevelt, who had just begun his second term, called for an FBI investigation and German officials flocked to New Jersey as well. But no firm answers were forthcoming, and that disaster effectively spelled the end of dirigible air passage worldwide. Argus Editor Olmsted sagely opined, “One cannot help wondering whether the huge airship is really worthwhile.”

In other flight news of ’37, Pan American Airlines flew their first commercial flight across the Pacific Ocean, and famed female flyer Amelia Earhart disappeared in a Trans-Pacific flight, never to be found.

The year 1937 was a big one for world news.

Edward VIII, King of England, had relinquished his throne to marry (as he said) “The woman I love.” She was twice-divorced American Wallis (“Wally”) Warfield Simpson, and their whole sordid affair had been conducted amid great controversy. The crowning of Edward’s younger brother, George VI, also meant that the new king’s 11-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, then became first in line for the throne. Elizabeth eventually would become queen.

She’s still in place, as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Japan invaded China that year, and started the Sino-Japanese war. The Basque town of Guernica was completely destroyed in Spain’s civil war. And Hitler and Mussolini were also making war noises.