The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Oct. 29-Nov 4, 2018
It’s a good week for local authors. On the Fiction and Nonfiction list, the No. 1 bestselling book in town is Petaluma writer Susan Avery Stewart’s “Winter’s Graces: The Surprising Gifts of Later Life,” and the No. 7 book is editor Marlene Cullen’s “The Write Spot: Reflections,” a collection of stories and writings from her weekly classes at Copperfield’s. Meanwhile, Petaluma publisher Cameron + Company saw one of their releases – Sally Bolger’s delightful picture book ‘Fun in the Mud: A Wetlands Tale” – hit No. 3 on the Kids and Young Adults list.
Other notable Top 10 occurrences include “The Beastie Boys Book” (No. 2), by the Beastie Boys, an illustrated historical compendium of tales and photos from throughout the career of the pioneering rap group. And oddly enough, given the wildfires currently plaguing the state, two books with fire as a theme are elsewhere on the list: Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” (No. 4) and Leonard Cohen’s “Flame: Poems Notebooks Lyrics Drawings” (No. 6).
The No. 1 book this week on the Kids and Young Adults list is Jason Reynolds’ “Lu,” the fourth and final book in his brilliant and popular “Track” series, following four young members of an elite track team as they navigate the difficulties and challenges of growing up in a complex world.
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. ‘Winter’s Graces: The Surprising Gifts of Later Life,’ by Susan Avery Stewart
2. ‘Beastie Boys Book,’ by The Beastie Boys
3. ‘Less,’ by Andrew Sean Greer
4. ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ by Ray Bradbury
5. ‘Dark Sacred Night,’ by Michael Connelly
6. ‘Flame: Poems Notebooks Lyrics Drawings,’ by Leonard Cohen
7. ‘The Write Spot: Reflections,’ by Marlene Cullen, ed.
8. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsberg
9. ‘Leadership: In Turbulent Times,’ by Doris Kearns Goodwin
10. ‘Killing Commendatore,’ by Haruki Murakami
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Lu,’ by Jason Reynolds
2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney
3. ‘Fun in the Mud: A Wetlands Tale,’ by Sally Bolger
4. ‘Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas,’ by Dav Pilkey
5. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere
6. ‘Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,’ by William Kamkwamba
7. ‘Mac Undercover (Mac B., Kid Spy #1)’ by Mac Barnett
8. ‘Front Desk,’ by Kelly Yang
9. ‘Crush,’ by Svetlana Chmakova
10. ‘Broken Things,’ by Lauren Oliver
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)