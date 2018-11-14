‘DANCE, MUSIC & POETRY’

Subtitled “A multi-media artists’ response to Renewal,” this community event will take place at the Petaluma Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Planned as a closing to the PAC’s current exhibition, “Renewal Through Art,” the event will showcase an array of talented performers, responding to the experience of last year’s fires through poetry, music, and dance. Suggested donation $15. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

WOMEN WALKING

The popular local women’s walking group hosts a “Celebrate the Morning” event at Helen Putnam Park, Saturday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. The walk will include moments of silence, some “mindful conversation,” and a chance to connect with nature while in the presence of others of like mind. Members are free, non-members are $5. Please RSVP at WomenWalking.net.

LIBRARY SALE

The Petaluma Regional Library’s November book sale is under way. Piles of books are available for perusal and purchase from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15 and 16. Saturday is “Deal Day,” with all books half price until 2:50 p.m., then $2 a bag until 5 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. For information, call 763-9801 (ext. 5), or visit SonomaLibrary.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE

Cool and creative crafts from scads of well-known local makers-of-things will fill the hall this weekend at Petaluma United Methodist Church, corner of D Street and 5th Street. There will be plant arrangements, jewelry, wood crafts, delicious food - and at least one local author selling and signing his books. Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For information call 762-9785.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE

Expanding living opportunities at all ages of life, the Village Network is continuing its monthly welcome meeting, describing ways for aging adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes. The meeting open to those 50-older, and their families.

Saturday, Nov. 17, at the PEP Housing offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘GLORIA’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents writer-director John Cassavetes’ landmark 1980 drama “Gloria,” featuring Cassavetes’ wife, Gena Rowlands (who was nominated for an Oscar for this), as a gangster’s girlfriend on the run from the mob, when she decides to protect a young Puerto Rican boy with a price on his head. The crime thriller was ahead of its time, becoming one of the few studio action films to showcase a woman in the lead. In fact, the film was shelved by the studio for more than a year, until 1979’s “Alien,” with the emergence of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley as a cultural icon of female strength, proved audiences would accept a film like “Gloria.”

It went on to win numerous film awards around the world. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., with a pre-screening lecture by film instructor Alex Pirolini. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Tickets are $6.

PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.