s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Millennials Talking Cinema: ‘Nutcracker’ mystifies,’ ‘Rhapsody’ rocks

| November 15, 2018, 2:01PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Two new films, each inspired by beloved pieces of music, take huge creative risks on their way to the big screen, but one — Disney’s hallucinogenic “The Nutcracker and Four Realms” — falls down hard, while the other — the pulse-quickening Freddy Mercury biography “Bohemian Rhapsody” — mostly just soars and soars.

Oddly enough, both films have two directors.

“Nutcracker,” based on the beloved Tchaikovsky ballet (in turn based on the book by E.T.A. Hoffman) was helmed by Lasse Halstrom (“Chocolat,” “Cider House Rules”) and Joe Johnson (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), while “Rhapsody” began under the guidance of Brian Singer (“The Usual Subjects,” “X-Men”), but was completed by Dexter Fletcher (“Wild Bill”) after the original director was fired from the project just weeks before completion.

The film, filled with indelible Queen tunes, stars Rami Malex (“Mr. Robot”) as Mercury. As for “Nutcracker,” the star-studded cast features Mackenzie Foy as Clara, Kiera Knightley as Sugar Plum, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer and Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger.

Here’s what some our pool of millennial film critics have to say.

‘THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS’(PG)

Amber-Rose Reed says:

This is a strange movie, a dark, CGI-glittery take on the classic Christmas tale. I think the filmmakers were going for a sweeping, epic feel, but mostly, it just feels convoluted. It’s also sloppily scripted and heavy-handed.

But it is often quite pretty.

I think the ultimate failure of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is that it tries to be too many things all at once. It tries to be gritty and enchanting, serious and silly, “Harry Potter” and “The Hunger Games.”

It really didn’t need to be.

At its core, this movie is about loss. Grief can isolate, and Mackenzie Foy does a good job portraying the anger, sadness and confusion that comes at the death of a loved one. Clara’s emotional journey was far more compelling than the seemingly-apocalyptic stakes the viewers were force-fed.

I wish they would have trusted it. Instead, the movie feels like little more than a cynical attempt at a cash-grab.

[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: “Confused face” emoji; “Thumbs down” emoji]

‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’(PG-13)

Katie Wigglesworth says:

I absolutely loved the new movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Most band-centered biopics follow a fairly predictable formula, and while “Bohemian Rhapsody” utilizes that pattern to a degree — band meets, band finds style, band makes it big — it has something other music biopics just don’t.

It has Queen.

The choice to have Rami Malek lip-sync to Freddie Mercury’s voice is extremely effective in emulating the sound that made Queen such a powerhouse group, with only one or two truly “uncanny valley” dubbed moments. Malek delivers a transcendent, eerily accurate and riveting performance of the iconic lead singer, whose personal journey of sexuality and love is told with deft reverence.

The movie is visually stunning, fantastically paced, and it manages to balance being about both Queen and Freddie Mercury without falling out of focus on either one. Poignant, funny and raucous in all the right places, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is a beautifully crafted musical tour that commands your love and attention from start to finish, much like the song it’s named for.

I will definitely be going again.

[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: “Face with heart eyes” emoji; “Thumbs up” emoji]

Most Popular Stories
Police ID Petaluma man killed in hit-and-run
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Paradise before and after the Camp fire
Petaluma artists turn ‘utility boxes’ into works of art
Petaluma Mayor-elect Barrett ready to get down to work

(“So, I Just Saw This Movie …” is a new film review column, running every-other-week in the Argus-Courier. In this column, a rotating pool of millennial writers take turns giving their candid and deeply personal views of the latest cinematic releases.)

Most Popular Stories
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Paradise before and after the Camp fire
Police ID Petaluma man killed in hit-and-run
The new restaurant you’ll want to try plus foodie events and more
Petaluma Mayor-elect Barrett ready to get down to work
Petaluma artists turn ‘utility boxes’ into works of art
Sunny Petaluma dream estate on the market for $2M
SSU buying 90-unit Petaluma apartment complex for employees