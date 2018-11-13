The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2018
Local authors continue to perform well on Copperfield’s Top Ten Bestselling Books list. The gorgeously crafted “On a River Winding Home,” by Scott Hess (photographer) and John Sheehy (text) stands at No. 1, with last week’s top spot holder, Susan Avery Stewart’s “Winter’s Graces,” floating down a jot to No. 3.
Elsewhere on the list, a new book by inspirational author Ann Lamott debuts at No. 5. Titled “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,” the slim but comforting collection of essays offers a pleasing dose of Lamott’s characteristic optimism and positivity.
On the list of bestselling books for kids and young adults, the top spot is held by the playful picture book “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes,” by social media star Eva Chen. It’s the story of a fashion conscious kid whose favorite foot coverings are better designed for mud puddles than impressing her peers. Appearing at No. 2 is Ben Guterson magical and mysterious chapter book novel “Winterhouse,” about an orphaned girl with a knack for solving puzzles who’s unexpectedly sent to stay at a grand old hotel full of secrets and danger.
FICTION &
NONFICTION
1. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy
2. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman
3. ‘Winter’s Graces,’ by Susan Avery Stewart
4. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver
5. ‘Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,’ by Anne Lamott
6. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsberg
7. ‘Sapiens,’ by Yuval Noah Harari
8. ‘Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi
9. ‘Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You,’ by Lin Manuel Miranda
10. ‘Library Book,’ by Susan Orlean
KIDS &
YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes,’ written by Eva Chen
2. ‘Winterhouse,’ by Ben Guterson
3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney
4. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich, et al
5. ‘Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas,’ by Dav Pilkey
6. ‘The Wonky Donkey,’ by Craig Smith
7. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett
8. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland
9. ‘The Tale of Despereaux,’ written by by Kate DiCamillo
10. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ written by Ed Vere
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)