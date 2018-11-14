THURSDAY

WILLY WATSON

Best known as the founder of the legendary Old Crow Medicine Show, the acclaimed Willy Watson brings his banjo-playing, country crooning, singer-songwriter solo act to the Mystic Theatre, and he’s bringing Willy ‘Tea’ Taylor along with him. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.). $16. MysticTheatre.com.

GRANULAR

Rosen’s 256 North presents the band Granular, as part of its up-and-coming series of Thursday night musical showcases. 7:30 p.m. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING

Celebrating its fourth anniversary of loud, sweaty, muscular humans using each other as athletic equipment, the Phoenix Theater presents another evening of its popular Phoenix Pro Wrestling series. 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) $2-$10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

JOHNNY TSUNAMI

AND THE HURRICANES

Considered by many to be the best Texas-style guitar player in Sonoma County, the mighty Johnny Tsunami and his band The Hurricanes return to the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, the scene of numerous past appearances by this local legend of butt-rockin’, low down, greasy blues. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

THROWN OUT BONES

They know it’s only rock and roll, but they like it. Dedicated to creating unforgettable live shows based on an “immersive performance” model — in other words, they play to please, and try hard to get you involved — the San Carlos-based band known as Thrown Out Bones brings its energetic, seductive, gritty-toned act to the Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘HOME ALONE’

It’s the classic holiday story of Kevin (McCauley Culkin), a sociopathic child abandoned before Christmas by his narcissistic, self-obsessed family. Ultimately, Kevin reacts to his humiliating forced isolation by taunting and torturing the two stupidest burglars on Earth. It screens as part of Boulevard Cinemas’ popular Flashback series. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The movie repeats at the same times on Wednesday, November 21. Cinemawest.com.

JILL COHN TRIO

Referring to herself as a “songstress,” singer-songwriter Jill Cohn has a brand new album out. Titled “Balanced on the Rail,” the CD was produced by Grammy-winning producer Malcolm Burn. Cohn’s voice and style have often been compared to such artists as Joni Mitchell and Sarah McLachlan, but she puts her own unique spin on finely crafted folk, country tunes designed to incite her listeners’ emotions in a deep way. This weekend, she’ll be at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.