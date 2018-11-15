s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

For Petaluma chef, catering is the art of spreading happiness

ARLINE KLATTE
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 15, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 39 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

What makes the perfect party?

Is it the event’s locale or setting?

The chemical reactions sparked from a perfectly combined guest-list?

For Bethany Barsman, it’s the food, and she would know. She’s been catering all kinds of gatherings in and around Petaluma for years.

“The food is what people talk about when the party is over,” Barsman says. “It’s what they remember a lot of the time. They gather around the food, they can talk about it, enjoy it together. It elevates your mood if you’re eating good food.”

Barsman is the owner and operator of OTL Fine Catering - aka Out to Lunch Catering – operating from a semi-secret, subterranean kitchen in downtown Petaluma. She grew up in Santa Rosa, and after graduating from Montgomery High School, worked in all kinds of restaurants, from McDonald’s to the now-defunct Sourdough Rebo’s.

But it was under Lisa Hemingway at We Cater that Barsman discovered her passion: making food, presenting it beautifully and transporting it all over town and beyond in the back of her car.

“There was so much creativity,” recalls Barsman, relaxing for a few minutes after a full day on her black Chuck Taylor-clad feet. Of Hemingway’s culinary concoctions, she says, “To this day, I remember the taste of all of her food. She was an amazing chef. She had very high expectations. Her method was throw you in and you either sink or swim. She was so busy and had so many balls in the air that you had to. There’s a lot of growth that comes with that.”

In 1993, Barsman took what she learned and went out on her own. A lot has changed since those days when she made grab-and-go breakfast burritos for now-defunct businesses like Deaf Dog coffee and the Food for Thought grocery store. But she has survived those ups-and-downs, the food fads, and even ridden the wave of current must-have party fare like gluten free and vegan appetizers.

During the first tech boom of the 1990s, Barsman’s business saw an influx of corporate catering jobs. Today, she is happily working mostly on her favorite type of gig - the special occasions that mark people’s lives.

“I love everything from meeting with the people to cooking to being an important part of people’s special occasions,” she says. “I can’t describe the feeling when we do it really well and an event is really great.”

Of course, there are the times when it doesn’t go so smoothly. Like that time a couple hosted a dinner to celebrate their new kitchen remodel and the oven door came off as Barsman was filling it with food.

At least it makes a good story.

“It’s all about being resourceful,” she says. “You have to go to the neighbor’s or make do with the stovetop.” The main thing, Barsman says, is remaining creative and adaptable. “There are so many moving parts – you’re traveling, you’re packing everything with you.”

Barsman operates with a staff that fluctuates up and down, depending on the events on her calendar, out of a commercial kitchen in the basement of the Copperfield’s building.

Asked if she imagine having her own restaurant one day, Barsman says, “The idea of just being in a central location and not having to pack up all the time would be great.”

Most Popular Stories
Fatal crash outside Petaluma closes Lakeville Highway for hours
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
53 years of farming to fight substance abuse
Fiery big rig crash closes northbound Hwy. 101 in Cotati
Out and About in Petaluma

But for now, she loves working with that special “party alchemy” that only comes from catering large and small events. What Barsman has discovered is that, in the end, her job is all about making people happy, and she’s learned that the ultimate proof of an event’s success is how the guests remember it. Admitting that party hosts tend to focus on everything that might go wrong with an event, she’s seen that the guests tend to just everything that went right.

“They’re just there to have a good time,” she says.

So making sure that happens is a big part of her mission.

“I wish sometimes we were just responsible for the food,” she allows, “but a lot of times it’s making sure the flow is correct, that every mark is hit at the same time. It’s an energy flow. You want everyone to enjoy themselves. When you go to Disneyland, you don’t want to see the wires or electric boxes.”

Most Popular Stories
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Fatal crash outside Petaluma closes Lakeville Highway for hours
Fiery big rig crash closes northbound Hwy. 101 in Cotati
What’s happening in Petaluma Schools
The Petaluma cheeses you need to try
53 years of farming to fight substance abuse
Out and About in Petaluma
Where to feed out-of-towners visiting Petaluma for the holidays