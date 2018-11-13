Holiday events in Petaluma and beyond

As you might have noticed from the lights going up all over town, including the interior of the Hotel Petaluma (which was bedecked in Christmas finery as early as election day), it’s holiday time in Petaluma. It’s simply not possible to run out of things to do around here between now and New Year, but here are a few upcoming holiday events to put on your calendar, just in case you need some ideas.

GIVING THANKS AT THE HOMESTEAD

Sunday. Nov. 18, 2 p.m.

The Homestead, Penngrove

For the fifth year, the annual Giving Thanks at the Homestead event will take place on the grounds of .a working farm, to shre gratitude for blessings of the past, present and future. Guests can walk the “Portal of Time,” feed chickens and other farm animals, place a plant in a ceramic cup to take home and nurture. The event is presented by Artful Arrangements, a nonprofit devoted to creating opportunities for kids and their parents to spend time together in meaningful activities. 205 Orchard Ln., Penngrove. Free (donations accepted).

Want to know more? ArtfulArrangements.com

TREE LIGHTING AT THE OUTLETS

Sunday. Nov. 18, 4 p.m.

Petaluma Village Outlets

A giant tree will be ceremonially lit as part of the Petaluma Village Outlets’ third annual tree lighting celebration. Festivities include a visit from Santa, and a chance for kids to make an ornament to hang on the tree. 2200 Petaluma Blvd. Free.

Want to know more? PremiumOutlets.com

DOMINCAN CHORALE CONCERT

Sunday. Nov. 18, 5 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Church

For the 60th consecutive year, the celebrated Dominican Chorale presents its fall concert at the beautiful St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St. The concert will include a performance of Randall Thompson’s “Frostiana” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cantata No.140.” The chorale is under the direction of conductor Francisco Ortiz. Tickets are $15-$20.

Want to know more? Purchase tickets at EventBrite.com

HOLIDAY FOOD & FUN FAIR

Monday. Nov. 19, 6-9 p.m.

Hotel Petaluma

Nearly two dozen local artisans and fine food-makers will display their wares at the Hotel Petaluma’s pre-Thanksgiving craft fair. Peruse and meet the local creators of all manner of cheese, chocolate, honey, jam, salami, coffee, and more. 205 Kentucky St.

Want to know more? HolidayFoodFair.com

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT

Thursday. Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

McNear Park

The 12th annual Petaluma Turkey Trot will take place once again on Thanksgiving morning. The local downtown run begins at 8:30 a.m., sharp, and invites all runners, walkers, trotters. There’s no charge (but participants are asked to bring some canned food to support those in need), very minimal registration, and special Turkey Trot beanies for the first 300 participants to show up. It begins in the parking lot at McNear Park, corner of 11th Street and G Street.

Want to know more? Madarc.com/turkey-trot

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT ARRIVAL

Saturday. Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m.

River Plaza Shopping Center

It’s a Petaluma tradition. Once again, Santa and his main squeeze (Mrs. Santa, not Rudolph) will sail into Petaluma along the Petaluma River, docking at the River Plaza Shopping Center. Entertainment of a holiday nature will start at 11:30 a.m., with the Claus’s set to arrive at noon.