Out and About: books, bears and a butt-kicking ‘Gloria’

‘SANTA BRUCE’

Acclaimed children’s author-illustrator Ryan T. Bruce will appear at Copperfield’s Books to present the latest adventure of his curmudgeonly bear Bruce. In the new picture book, the grumpy bear and semi-reluctant “mother” to a pack of goslings is somehow mistaken for Santa Claus, and must endure a crowd of forest creatures lining up to give him their Christmas wishes. Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

‘A STORY OF CIVIC PROGRESS & PRIDE’

The current exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum takes a look at the museum itself, in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The exhibit uses pictures and stories to describe the founding of the beautiful Carnegie Library building, and it’s eventual 1978 rededication as the Petaluma Museum. The exhibit runs through Dec. 23. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘DISPOSABLE MAN’

Journalist Michael Levitin, a former resident of Petaluma, returns to town for a reading of his new novel, ‘Disposable Man,’ Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Aqus Café. Set in contemporary Berlin (where Levitin once worked as a foreign correspondent), the book tells the story of Max Frumm, a man in search of himself, as he attempts to make sense of his family’s Holocaust-survivor past, and a mysterious genetic disorder in which all the men in his family are eventually cheated on by their wives. Exploring themes of male identity, Gen X apathy and a generation of “disposable” men, the book is Levitin’s first novel. 198 H St. 7 p.m. Aqus.com.

BERTUCCI’S ‘THE ART OF CINEMA’ RETURNS

“The making and watching of movies is like the visual equivalent of thinking out loud,” says John Bertucci, who will be resurrecting his popular “visual lecture” series, “The Art of Cinema in Chapters,” as a benefit for the Petaluma Arts Center. For two days, on Thursday, Nov. 29 and Friday Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., Bertucci will be discussing the ways that movies use cinematic storytelling to increase viewers’ understanding of what he calls “the human drama, as it is shaped, projected and revealed on the silver screen.” Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. (near the SMART Train station). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a suggested donation of $15 (one person), $25 (for two) is requested. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘GLORIA’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents writer-director John Casavetes’ landmark 1980 drama “Gloria,” featuring Gena Rowlands (who was nominated for an Oscar for this), as a gangster’s girlfriend on the run from the mob, when she decides to protect a young Puerto Rican boy with a price on his head. The crime thriller was ahead of its time, becoming one of the few studio action films to showcase a woman in the lead. In fact, the film was shelved by the studio for over a year, until 1979’s “Alien,” with the emergence of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley as a cultural icon of female strength, proved audiences would accept a film like “Gloria.” It went on to win numerous film awards around the world. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., with a pre-screening lecture by film instructor Alex Pirolini. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

‘RIVER WINDING HOME’

The author and photographer of the bestselling local history book “On a River Winding Home” will be presenting portions of the history volume on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. 7 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.