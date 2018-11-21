Your Weekend: Don’t just sit there, do stuff!

THURSDAY

AQUS THANKSGIVING POTLUCK

The Aqus Café will be closed (technically) on Thanksgiving Day, but its doors will still be open, as the Aqus Community once again hosts its annual Thanksgiving potluck. Bring a side dish of your choice, and join in the warmth of this family style tradition. 1 p.m. 198 H St. Attendees must RSVP at Aqus.com/tg.

FRIDAY

‘FACE OF WINTER’

Action documentarian Warren Miller passed away earlier this year, and “Face of Winter,” his newest snow-and-ice epic (the filmmaker’s 69th feature film) is as much an homage to the man as it’s an action-oriented ski movie. Featuring shots of awesome ski challenges filmed all around the world, the movie — screening at the Mystic Theatre — is a must see for anyone who’s ever strapped on skis, or merely wanted to. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $18. MysticTheatre.com.

JUBILEE KLEZMER

The ever-popular Jubilee Klezmer Trio, playing “sweet and lively music,” will appear once again at River Front Café, 5:30-8:30 pm. There will be upbeat freilachs and horas from Eastern Europe, stately Old World dances from Moldavia and Romania, elegant kolomeykas from Ukraine and the Carpathians, and a bit of Swing. And yes, there is room for dancing! River Front Café, 224 B St. RiverFrontCafe.com.

SATURDAY

MIRACLE MULE

Playing giddy, cleverly written songs about drinking, bars, beer, whiskey, select farm animals and drinking (yeah, we know we said that last one twice), Marin County’s Miracle Mule know how to have a good time, and they bring their infectious attitude to every live show. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

RIVERTOWN TRIO

Combining heart, creativity and veteran musicianship, the popular Rivertown Trio perform a blend of country rock, Americana, and roots music, served with superb three-part harmonies. Check them out at Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SOULBILLIES

Wake up! It’s time for the Soulbillies, playing their last show of 2018 at Twin Oaks Roadhouse. A mashup of styles (blues, country, soul, rock) power this super-fun ensemble of first-rate musicians, hell bent on having a good time. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. First set 8 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘SUPERMAN’

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Christopher Reeves’ 1978 epic, Boulevard Cinemas presents a special screening of “Superman,” directed by Richard Donner and also starring Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder and Jackie Cooper. The special screening of the 2-1/2 hour blockbuster includes Max Fleischer’s 1941 Superman-themed animated short “The Mechanical Monsters!” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The film repeats at the same times on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’

The popular holiday comedy comes back to the big screen (where it technically failed to find much of an audience in 1983), after becoming a seasonal staple on television, playing annual 24-hour marathons on cable stations, and ultimately inspiring both a stage play and a Broadway musical. The story of Ralphie and his 1930s-era quest for a Red Ryder BB gun returns to theaters courtesy of Boulevard Theater’s popular Flashback series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDARY PUNK BAND X

Formed in L.A. in 1977, X was an atomic explosion of punk rock fury and sheer molten creative energy. Original members Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebrake are on the road again, and will bring their massive, high energy, nuclear musical meltdown to the Mystic Theatre. Joining them is the band Elettrodemestico.