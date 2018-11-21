s
Helping Out: Benefits for PPSC, COTS and Arthritis Foundation

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| November 21, 2018, 12:01PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS

Petaluma People Services Center

Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For months, local groups and individuals have been hosting “bowl painting parties,’ creating all manner of beautiful bowls, transforming the plain, white ceramic serving containers into one-of-a-kind pieces of art. They will now be put out for sale and auction during this annual fundraiser for Petaluma People Services Center. A ticket to the event includes soup and a beverage, a chance to view the hundreds and hundreds of locally made bowls, and the opportunity to purchase and take home the bowls that best catch your fancy.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma People Services Center assists people all through Petaluma and beyond. Overseeing 53 different human service programs (counseling and job placement, daily hot meal deliveries and transportation, gang prevention, financial assistance and homeless prevention, and much more), serving more than 10,000 individuals per year, PPSC essentially works to improve people’s lives. PPSC operates the local Meals-on-Wheels program and other senior services, conducts employment training for adults and youth, offers drug and alcohol counseling, and runs Petaluma Bounty, a healthy food program with its own garden in Petaluma. PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Cost is $20 at the door, and includes soup and a beverage. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting 1000petalumabowls@petalumapeople.org.

THREE TWINS FALL WAREHOUSE SALE

COTS (Committee on the Shelterless)

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2-6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Every year, Three Twins Ice Cream hosts a fall warehouse sale, with a double scoop portion of the proceeds being donated to COTS. The Twins will also be collecting donated gifts for COTS “Free Holiday Gift Store,” which takes place in Petaluma.

WHO DOES IT HELP? COTS provides a number of services for holes individuals and families in Sonoma County. COTS.org. For information on what to donate, visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/threetwinsicecream.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Three Twins warehouse is at 419 First St. Threetwins.com..

JINGLE ALL THE WAY TO A CURE

Arthritis Foundation

Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? One of the country’s first holiday-themed charity races, Jingle All the Way to a Cure finally came to Petaluma last year. So 2018 marks the second annual Jingle at Shollenberger Park. The benefit event features a one-mile “fun run” at 8 a.m. and a timed 5K race at 9 a.m., with all sorts of festivities kicking things off beginning at 7:30 a.m. Santa will be making a visit, and there will be a raffle, morning Pilates, a costume contest for runners, a Christmas Cheer toy drop and a lot more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? 100% of the money raised goes to the Arthritis Foundation, which for 70 years has been boldly pursuing a cure for America’s #1 cause of disability. Arthritis.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Get decked out in costume or other festive attire, and be ready to run, walk or skip merrily. Bring a team of friends, your workplace associates or club members, or maybe your entire family! Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the first run begins at 8 am. Register ahead and learn how to raise money and lock in sponsors by calling Pat Baenen at pbaenen@arthritis.org or call 650-383-4025.

ABOUT HELPING OUT

