The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Nov. 11-18, 2018

Christmas is on its way, and the impact of gift-giving season is already showing tell-tale signs at the local bookstore. For the second week in a row, Petaluma’s Scott Hess and John Sheehy have the No. 1 bestselling book in town, with “On a River Winding Home,” a “Christmas gift book” if there ever was one. In the No. 2 spot is Michelle Obama’s new memoir “Becoming,” which is clearly being released at this time of year for its inspirational gift-giving potential. The same could be said of Mark Manson’s unstoppable “self-help” hit, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” (No. 9), a book that will delight anyone it’s given to, just by unwrapping it and reading the title.

And if they happen to go ahead and read it, and find their lives actually have improved, well then … that’s just gravy.

On the list of bestselling kids and young adult books, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown” — the latest in a long line of popular books about a kid with a trying family and a whole slew of social obstacles — is this week’s top seller.

Elsewhere on the young readers’ list is Dave Eggers and Shawn Harris’ “What Can a Citizen Do?” (No. 5), an illustrated homage to the joys of being part of the American dream (though little light is thrown on any of the obstacles so many have to face on their way to citizenship. Hot on the recent release of the latest Harry Potter prequel “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is the newly published screenplay of that same movie, with a script by J.K. Rowling. It debuts at No. 8, one step above Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which inspired another recently-released film adaptation, now playing at a theater near a bookstore near you.

FICTION

& NON-FICTION

1. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy

2. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

3. ‘Fifth Risk,’ by Michael Lewis

4. ‘Whose Boat Is This Boat?’ by Stephen Colbert and the staff of the Late Show

5. ‘Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,’ by Anne Lamott

6. ‘Anything Is Possible,’ by Elizabeth Strout

7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

8. ‘Milk and Honey,’ by Rupi Kaur

9. ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ by Mark Manson

10. ‘Fear,’ by Bob Woodward

KIDS & YOUNG

ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Smarty Marty’s Got Game,’ by Amy G.

3. ‘Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas,’ by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

5. ‘What Can a Citizen Do?’ by Dave Eggers & Shawn Harris

6. ‘Winterhouse,’ by Ben Guterson

7. ‘Amulet: Supernova,’ by Kazu Kibuishi

8. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — The Original Screenplay,’ by J.K. Rowling

9. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

10. ‘Renegades: Archenemies,’ by Marissa Meyer

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)