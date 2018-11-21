Culture Junkie: Music, danger and Cirque du Soleil

s
Culture Junkie: Dreams, danger, music and 'Volta'

DAVID TEMPLETON ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 21, 2018, 3:01PM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
For some, circuses are bright, happy places full of color, daring-do and spectacle, while for others, the very word “circus” conjures up disturbing visions of darkness and danger. For me, the circus has always been a little of each. My earliest circus memory is of a traveling show that visited Glendora, California, in May of 1968, to which my mom took me for my eighth birthday.

I remember two things about that circus. The “star attraction” was a cowboy who stood in the center of the tent, surrounded by patrons, shooting balloons from the hands of a clown. His name was Kirby Grant, and he’d once been the lead of a 1950s television show called “Sky King.” I remember thinking, “Those can’t be real bullets, or he’d kill the people sitting on the other side of those balloons.” The other thing I remember is a large acrobat falling from a tall pole that was balanced on the chin of a slender guy. The little one just stood and stared as a couple of folks with stretchers came out and carried the unmoving acrobat away.

Um. Happy birthday.

You’d think such a thing might have turned me off to circuses, but the exact opposite is the case. That experience taught me that, though much of what happens in circuses is fake (as in Sky King and his guns), a lot of it is real, with serious consequences when something goes wrong. And to this day, hearing any of the classic circus themes, like “Entrance of the Gladiators” by Julius Fucik, instantly gets my adrenaline pumping.

Fast-forward to last Thursday, opening night of Cirque du Soleil’s latest big top show, “Volta,” running through February under the iconic Cirque tent, at AT&T Park in San Francisco. The show is among dozens being performed all over the world by Cirque du Soleil. “Volta” is unusual in that it’s a bit stripped-down, compared to shows like the popular “Ovo” (in which performers dressed like bugs in a magical world of enormous plants and rocks).

“Volta” begins with “The Mr. Wow Show,” a weird, dreamlike version of “America’s Got Talent” set in a high-tech dystopia filled with eerie synchronized zombies, faces locked onto glowing cellphones, like a cross between “The Walking Dead” and lunchtime in Time Square. A young cap-wearing contestant, Waz (Joey Arrigo), dazzles Mr. Wow with his outrageous dance moves, nearly outshining the others. But when his hat is removed to display the feathery blue mop of hair he’s been hiding, Waz runs off.

What follows, in a loosely plotted “story” by writer-director Bastien Alexandre, is Waz’s journey of self-discovery, as he recalls his mother’s loving encouragement in a gorgeous routine in which Balerina Rosina Gil dances with a young Waz (Nao Yoshid), matching her pirouettes on a BMX bike, then discovers a group of urban Godspell-like free-spirits who express their individuality in a series of unicycle, trampoline and “shape diving” exhibitions.

The most riveting moments, of course – this being, after all, a circus – are those when a degree of actual danger is introduced. When Waz dances high above the stage, swinging from a glowing lamp on a cord, we can’t help but notice that there’s no net to catch him if he falls. The same with a pair of twin-like acrobats hanging with one arm from ropes that pull them into the air, twirling around as they fly together and apart.

It’s a different kind of danger indeed when “hair suspension” dancer Danila Bim, attached to a cable only by her tightly gathered bun of hair, appears to run, swim and do yoga in thin air.

That was almost as unsettling as those childhood guys with the pole, only without any apparent injuries done, and easily ranking as one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen set to circus music.

Speaking of which.

As much as I still thrill to the Souza-like strains of the “Entrance of the Gladiators,” one could argue that Cirque du Soleil’s game-changing evolution of the circus arts has as much to do with the way it weaves music into the show it does the acts themselves. For “Volta,” the music was composed by Anthony Gonzalez, of the French techno-pop band M83. Though the lyrics often sound like the kind of “word salad” uttered by certain folks recovering from brain surgery (“I’m leaving you the cold/I’m burning up the grey/I’m leaving you the cold/and I’m sending you a sign”), coupled with the driving , ear-worm juiciness of the melodies and arrangements, performed by a live orchestra, the music of “Volta” is as pulse-pounding as anything P.T. Barnum might have set a high-wire act to.

That, in fact, is why Cirque du Soleil routinely releases soundtracks of all its shows, and why I’ve been obsessively collecting them for years.

There’s nothing quite like blasting a Cirque du Soleil soundtrack from your car speakers while driving alone at night, moving through the darkness, wrapped in a music that makes you remember that beautiful, impossible dreams and actual reality can occasionally happen at the same exact moment.

(Culture Junkie runs every-other-week. Feel free to share your thoughts with David at da-vid.templeton@arguscourier.com)

