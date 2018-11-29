s
The Last Will and Testament of Ugly Joe the Hermit - Part Two

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 29, 2018, 1:31PM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
A Holiday ‘tall tale’ in five parts

In the tradition of such beloved writers of serialized fiction as Charles Dickens, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Harriet Beecher Stowe, we now bring our readers a five-part Christmas “tall tale” by Community Editor David Templeton. The story began last week, and will run through Dec. 20, with a new part appearing each week. Each installment will be posted online at Petaluma360.com.

(In last week’s installment, a convention of Hermits have gathered in the annually abandoned town of Frozen Corners, and soon discover that the founder of their gathering, Ugly Joe, is dead, killed by a falling frozen goose. His body has been brought into town, where the hermits plan to read Ugly Joe’s will)

PART TWO

A gathering of hermits is a very strange thing.

The style and substance of your average Gathering changes from region to region, but in general, there is an opening night meeting announcing the various workshops and lectures — which generally involve new uses for old bear fat and techniques for lighting caves using phosphorescent plants — after which most of the hermits go off to their individual rooms and stay there for the duration of the Gathering.

This year would be different.

With Ugly Joe’s body right out there in the wood shed, and with the news that the curmudgeonly hermit had left a document containing his final words and wishes, the opening night meeting would be sure to go down as one the of better attended opening nights in Gathering history.

The meeting, according to custom, was held in the main room of the Tin Brick Saloon, where three fireplaces kept most of the nighttime freeze from intruding indoors. By the time the meeting began, all expected participants had arrived, the last being Bald Harry, Spitless Jeff, and a large, wispy-haired gent named Knife-blade Nick. After a characteristically quarrelsome group dinner consisting mainly of flapjacks and whisky, the hermits turned their chairs to face Ethical Fred, and all grew silent. Without ceremony, Fred began reading from the paper, which from the character of its contents, appeared to have been written quite recently.

“This here paper is the last will and testumint of Joseph Agamemnon Oldhammer, better known to all you ignerunt skunks and sons a’ badgers as Ugly Joe,” Ethical Fred boomed out, as the hermits murmured their approval. From the insults imbedded in the opening paragraph, it was clear that these were indeed the words of Ugly Joe.

Fred continued reading.

“I am figuring that if you bossloppers are reading this, then I am dead, and if I am dead — well then damn. All I can say is, I hope I was rubbed out in a humorous manner as to give you all something too jaw about for a nice long while. And if I am a gone beaver, then I do not need my gear, or my knifes and things and can openers, or any of my possibles, so you sorry bone-pickers can all take what you want and the hell with the rest. Burn me or bury me anyway you ken think of. For all I care, you can dump me in the Upchuck and send me on down to Butcher’s Foot.

“That should skeer the devil out of them soft-bellies for sure.”

That latter suggestion was met with a roar of guffaws and knee-slaps, signaling the universal merriment of all those assembled. This was, indeed, turning out to be a fine meeting.

“Now I have a last rekwest,” Fred went on reading, and everyone grew instantly silent again. Hermits generally frown upon requests, especially those of dead folks, for they often contain hidden moral traps, and frequently smack of obligation.

A Holiday ‘tall tale’ in five parts

In the tradition of such beloved writers of serialized fiction as Charles Dickens, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Harriet Beecher Stowe, we now bring our readers a five-part Christmas “tall tale” by Community Editor David Templeton. The story began last week, and will run through Dec. 20, with a new part appearing each week. Each installment will be posted online at Petaluma360.com.

“Lately, I have been of a morose and sorrowful nature,” the letter continued. “With Winter getting set to come down upon the mountain, I find I can’t stop thinking of my childhood in the city, and banged if I know why, I am thinking of Christmas. Now, I have not given a banker’s hoot about Christmas since I left my home and kin and all the toomult of modern life. Butt I do remember Christmas, and now I am sad, wishing I could have one more such holiday. This year at Christmas, which in case you forgot is the twentyfith of December, I will find a way to make a Christmas for all you obstunate mountain wolfs, so’s we can have such a time as I remember.

“Butt if, like I said, I have been rubbed out, and cannot give you bull cheeses a hermits holiday, then I think it would be only fittin’ you did fer me what I would have done fer you. I want you to take whatever is left of my ugly old carcass, and I want you to give it a old fashunned Christmas. There should be presents. I want a tree with foo-fa-raw on it, and a big dinner of sum kind, anything uther than jerky, and I want you to sing songs and all that other Christmas stuff. That should make me laugh real hard, wherever my sorry soul has gone, just to think of you lizard-eaters all singin’ fer me. Since you are the nearest thing to a family I have gott, dang you, it is you I am asking to do this last thing fer old Ugly Joe. I think you will, but if you don’t, then to hell with you.”

The document was signed, “J. A. Oldhammer — Ugly Joe.”

“Well, Christ on a cracker,” whistled Sacrilegious Jim, after a long silence.

To the dismay of many, the merry mood of the room had now sharply changed. Against all odds, Ugly Joe’s letter, with its melancholic temper and sweet, unexpected wistfulness, had infected the hermits with a deep nostalgic longing, a sharp sense of lack and of loss. For each man and woman present, there were families left behind, and dreams gone off course. Through this bubbling soup of unasked-for feeling swam a whole swarm of long-forgotten Holiday memories, each one thick with the bittersweet crust of failure, abandon and regret.

This feeling was overwhelming.

The hermits were enraged.

“Ugly Joe was a miserable old dog when he was alive,” barked Bald Harry, pulling his wool cap further down over his scalp, “and he always had a mean streak wide as a herd of buffalo, but this is the worst, nastiest, dirtiest trick he ever played.”

Variations on Bald Harry’s viewpoint were exclaimed all around the room.

“Oh, put your muzzle on, I think it’s sorta sweet,” pronounced Not Popular Pete, as everyone turned to glare at him. “Who’d a’ thought old Ugly Joe would ever think of makin’ us a Christmas dinner! That’s really mighty nice o’ him.”

“Pete’s right,” Ethical Fred finally chimed in. “Ugly Joe mighta been a particular skunk, but he was a good hermit, and if he wasn’t dead and froze right now, I guess he would of tried to do all that Christmas stuff for all of us ungrateful grease-eaters. He was our host for these twenty-something years, and I think at least we owe him enough to honor his crazy-brained last request.

“That said,” she added, “can’t say I know any Christmas songs.”

Had a small, screechy-voiced intruder not burst in upon them at that very moment, the hermits might have debated, thrashed-out and fist-fought the issue all night long, out of sheer love of arguing.

But there he was, a young boy no more than twelve years of age, stomping into the middle of the room like Napoleon at a tea party. He had long, unruly hair, a pink face flushed with excitement, and a voice that ripped holes in the air.

“Which one of you is it?” he shrieked, pointing a smudgy finger at each hermit in turn.

“Which one of you is Santy Claus?”

(To be continued next week, Dec. 6)

