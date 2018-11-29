In the tradition of such beloved writers of serialized fiction as Charles Dickens, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Harriet Beecher Stowe, we now bring our readers a five-part Christmas “tall tale” by Community Editor David Templeton. The story began last week, and will run through Dec. 20, with a new part appearing each week. Each installment will be posted online at Petaluma360.com.

(In last week’s installment, a convention of Hermits have gathered in the annually abandoned town of Frozen Corners, and soon discover that the founder of their gathering, Ugly Joe, is dead, killed by a falling frozen goose. His body has been brought into town, where the hermits plan to read Ugly Joe’s will)

PART TWO

A gathering of hermits is a very strange thing.

The style and substance of your average Gathering changes from region to region, but in general, there is an opening night meeting announcing the various workshops and lectures — which generally involve new uses for old bear fat and techniques for lighting caves using phosphorescent plants — after which most of the hermits go off to their individual rooms and stay there for the duration of the Gathering.

This year would be different.

With Ugly Joe’s body right out there in the wood shed, and with the news that the curmudgeonly hermit had left a document containing his final words and wishes, the opening night meeting would be sure to go down as one the of better attended opening nights in Gathering history.

The meeting, according to custom, was held in the main room of the Tin Brick Saloon, where three fireplaces kept most of the nighttime freeze from intruding indoors. By the time the meeting began, all expected participants had arrived, the last being Bald Harry, Spitless Jeff, and a large, wispy-haired gent named Knife-blade Nick. After a characteristically quarrelsome group dinner consisting mainly of flapjacks and whisky, the hermits turned their chairs to face Ethical Fred, and all grew silent. Without ceremony, Fred began reading from the paper, which from the character of its contents, appeared to have been written quite recently.

“This here paper is the last will and testumint of Joseph Agamemnon Oldhammer, better known to all you ignerunt skunks and sons a’ badgers as Ugly Joe,” Ethical Fred boomed out, as the hermits murmured their approval. From the insults imbedded in the opening paragraph, it was clear that these were indeed the words of Ugly Joe.

Fred continued reading.

“I am figuring that if you bossloppers are reading this, then I am dead, and if I am dead — well then damn. All I can say is, I hope I was rubbed out in a humorous manner as to give you all something too jaw about for a nice long while. And if I am a gone beaver, then I do not need my gear, or my knifes and things and can openers, or any of my possibles, so you sorry bone-pickers can all take what you want and the hell with the rest. Burn me or bury me anyway you ken think of. For all I care, you can dump me in the Upchuck and send me on down to Butcher’s Foot.

“That should skeer the devil out of them soft-bellies for sure.”

That latter suggestion was met with a roar of guffaws and knee-slaps, signaling the universal merriment of all those assembled. This was, indeed, turning out to be a fine meeting.

“Now I have a last rekwest,” Fred went on reading, and everyone grew instantly silent again. Hermits generally frown upon requests, especially those of dead folks, for they often contain hidden moral traps, and frequently smack of obligation.