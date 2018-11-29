SCREENWRITERS MEET-UP

Both working professionals and aspiring writers of screenplays are invited to gather for in an informal evening of networking, hobnobbing, and what late screenwriter William Goldman called “shutting up in public,” in reference to creative meeting where beginners learn more from listening and veterans learn from talking that they still have plenty to learn. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. at Aqus Café, 198 H St. Free. Aqus.com.

‘IN AMERICA’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents writer-director Jim Sheridan’s gorgeous and hear-warming 2002 drama “In America,” loosely based on a true story of the celebrated director’s early years in New York City. It’s the story of a family (Paddy Considine, Emily Mortimer, Sarah and Emma Bolger) still grappling with grief following the death of a young son, as told through the eyes of two young Irish girls. As they watch their parents struggling in a strange new world, the girls find ways to reach out to their culturally diverse neighbors, making friends as they try to help their father let go of the burden of loss. Trust us, it’s breathtaking. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., with a pre-screening lecture by film instructor Alex Pirolini. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCHEON

The Dec. Woman’s Club luncheon will be a special afternoon of music and celebration, with moms honoring their daughters and classic Christmas carols played on the piano by Fredrick Nighthawk. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Open to the public, the event includes lunch. $25 at the door. 518 B St. 11 a.m. Please RSVP at 762-4271 or at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

‘THE ART OF CINEMA RETURNS!’

“The making and watching of movies is like the visual equivalent of thinking out loud,” says John Bertucci, who will be resurrecting his popular “visual lecture” series, “The Art of Cinema in Chapters,’ as a benefit for the Petaluma Arts Center. For two days, on Thursday, Nov. 29 and Friday Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., Bertucci will be discussing the ways that movies use cinematic storytelling to increase viewers’ understanding of what he calls “the human drama, as it is shaped, projected and revealed on the silver screen.” Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. (near the SMART Train station). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a suggested donation of $15 (one person), $25 (for two) is requested. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

SENIOR ISSUES FORUM

Senator Bill Dodd and representatives of the Petaluma People Services Center present a Senior Issues Forum on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Dr. Attendees will hear from experts on healthcare, fraud protection, and more. RSVPs are recommended to 576-2093 or logan.pitts@sen.ca.gov.