FRATELLO MARIONETTES BRING ‘NORTH POLE REVIEW’

The Petaluma regional library hosts a holiday-themed show for all ages, as the popular Fratello Marionettes present “The North Pole Review,” a music-filled string-operated performance featuring such puppet-powered acts as The Russian Trepak Dancers, the ice-skating Crystal Chandelier, and a troupe of acrobatic penguins. Saturday, December 8, 1:30 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Free.

KYLE CRAFT IN CONCERT

Petaluma violinist Kyle Craft will perform waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss, with piano accompaniment. In an intimate hometown concert at the Aqus Café. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. 198 H St. No cover. Aqus.com.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE: INTRO MEETING

Curious about aging better? Want to stay in your own home as long as possible? Heard of the “Village Movement”? It’s a national effort to expand the choices we have at all stages of aging. Petaluma Village Network wants to inform all interested parties — from aging adults to those who care about them — to learn what it’s all about at an introductory meeting. Thursday, Dec. 15, 955 Petaluma Blvd. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.com.

LECTURE: AMERICAN PUBLIC LIBRARY MOVEMENT

Dr. Kenneth Breisch, an authority on library architecture, will be delivering a talk titled “Andrew Carnegie and the American Library Movement,” on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, itself a part of the Carnegie “movement.” 4-5:30 p.m. 20 4th St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘WELCOME, HOLY STRANGER’

Elim Lutheran Church invites the Petaluma conmmunity to its annual holiday concert, titled ‘Welcome, Holy Stranger,’ featuring the forty-voice Elim Festival Choir. The choral ensemble will be accompanied by a brass quintet, piano, flute and percussion. 504 Baker St. The presentation takes place as part of Elim’s Sunday services, at both the 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. services. ElimPetaluma.org.

SENIOR ISSUES FORUM

Senator Bill Dodd and representatives of the Petaluma People Services Center present a Senior Issues Forum on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive. Attendees will hear from experts on healthcare, fraud protection, and more. RSVPs are recommended to 576-2093 or logan.pitts@sen.ca.gov.

‘RIVER’ BOOK SIGNING

Scott Hess and John Sheehy continue their local celebration of the release of their book ‘On a River Winding Home,’ on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Aqus Café, 7-8 p.m. 198 H St. Aqus.com.

WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCHEON

The December Woman’s Club luncheon will be a special afternoon of music and celebration, with moms honoring their daughters and classic Christmas carols played on the piano by Fredrick Nighthawk. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Open to the public, the event includes lunch. $25 at the door. 518 B St. 11 a.m. Please RSVP at 762-4271 or at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

‘PAPER MOON’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents writer-director Peter Bogdonavich’s classic 1973 road movie-comedy, “Paper Moon,” starring Ryan O’Neal and Tatum O’Neal as a depression-era con man and the rascally orphan he agrees to deliver to faraway relatives. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., with a pre-screening lecture by film instructor Alex Pirolini. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.