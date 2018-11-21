Petaluma’s Eileen Morris play mouse mom in revival of beloved holiday musical

“I’m in the dressing room, waiting for rehearsal to begin again. And I’m dressed as a mouse,” reports Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, reached backstage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where the local singer-actor will be appearing in the holiday musical “The Tailor of Gloucester,” beginning this Friday.

It is not, she allows, the first time she has played an animal on stage.

“I was a fox in Giselle Renarde’s “The Cunning Little Vixens,” which was a great opera. But this is my first time as a mouse. There’s a first time for everything, right?”

This version of “The Tailor of Gloucester,” based on the 1906 children’s book by Beatrix Potter, was written by Sonoma County composer-musician Janis Dunson Wilson, with lyrics and book by the late Marcy Telles, of Petaluma, who passed away in 2015. The Christmas-themed musical was originally commissioned by Cinnabar Theater, which produced it as a youth ensemble show in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

The story involves a poor tailor who is hired to make a coat for the Mayor, a project that is thwarted by the tailor’s cat Simpkin, in retaliation for the tailor having released a family of mice the cat trapped under teacups, and was planning to eat for Christmas. What happens next is partly a holiday miracle, and partly a heartwarming reversal of fortune, in which the grateful mice have a major role to play.

The Spreckels production, directed by Michael Ross, is the show’s first revival since its initial run in Petaluma. It is distinguished from that original run in that the current production features an adult cast of local veterans, with kids only appearing as the mice.

“The children are mice because, when they are on stage with the cats and the humans, they will be smaller, and more mouse-like,” laughs Sheri Lee Miller, Artistic Director of Spreckels Theater Company. “The one exception, of course, is Eileen, who plays the mother mouse.”

Miller, it so happens, was the show’s director during its first three productions, fourteen years ago.

“I was running the youth program at Cinnabar then, and I was told this musical had been commissioned by the theater for the youth ensemble,” Miller recalls. “I basically hired myself to direct it. I’d been directing at Actors Theater, in Santa Rosa, but it was the first thing I directed at Cinnabar.”

Miller went on to direct numerous plays at Cinnabar, including Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman’s “La Cage Aux Folles,” Arthur Miller’s “The Price” and Tom Stoppard’s “Arcadia.” She became the Artistic Director at Spreckels a year-and-a-half ago, and one of the first decisions she made was to bring “The Tailor of Gloucester” back, since she still has such good memories of it.

“I just love the show,” Miller says. “I love the music and I love the magic of the story. And I always hoped that someday I could be part of bringing it back, because it’s just so wonderful, and so perfect for the holidays. In my memories of that time, there’s a hazy warm glow around the whole experience.”

The music, in particular, has stayed with Miller for fourteen years.

“It has the most infectious ‘ear-worm’ songs I’ve ever heard in a musical,” Miller says. “I literally could not get those songs and melodies out of my head.”