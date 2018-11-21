s
Petaluma’s Eileen Morris play mouse mom in revival of beloved holiday musical

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 21, 2018, 10:51AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
PLANNING TO GO?

What: ‘The Tailor of Gloucester’

When: Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 23 - Dec. 16. Friday, Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. Two Saturday matinees Dec. 1 and 8.

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

Admission: $18-$36. Available at the door or online.

Information: SpreckelsOnline.com or call box office at 588-3400.

“I’m in the dressing room, waiting for rehearsal to begin again. And I’m dressed as a mouse,” reports Petaluma’s Eileen Morris, reached backstage at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where the local singer-actor will be appearing in the holiday musical “The Tailor of Gloucester,” beginning this Friday.

It is not, she allows, the first time she has played an animal on stage.

“I was a fox in Giselle Renarde’s “The Cunning Little Vixens,” which was a great opera. But this is my first time as a mouse. There’s a first time for everything, right?”

This version of “The Tailor of Gloucester,” based on the 1906 children’s book by Beatrix Potter, was written by Sonoma County composer-musician Janis Dunson Wilson, with lyrics and book by the late Marcy Telles, of Petaluma, who passed away in 2015. The Christmas-themed musical was originally commissioned by Cinnabar Theater, which produced it as a youth ensemble show in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

The story involves a poor tailor who is hired to make a coat for the Mayor, a project that is thwarted by the tailor’s cat Simpkin, in retaliation for the tailor having released a family of mice the cat trapped under teacups, and was planning to eat for Christmas. What happens next is partly a holiday miracle, and partly a heartwarming reversal of fortune, in which the grateful mice have a major role to play.

The Spreckels production, directed by Michael Ross, is the show’s first revival since its initial run in Petaluma. It is distinguished from that original run in that the current production features an adult cast of local veterans, with kids only appearing as the mice.

“The children are mice because, when they are on stage with the cats and the humans, they will be smaller, and more mouse-like,” laughs Sheri Lee Miller, Artistic Director of Spreckels Theater Company. “The one exception, of course, is Eileen, who plays the mother mouse.”

Miller, it so happens, was the show’s director during its first three productions, fourteen years ago.

“I was running the youth program at Cinnabar then, and I was told this musical had been commissioned by the theater for the youth ensemble,” Miller recalls. “I basically hired myself to direct it. I’d been directing at Actors Theater, in Santa Rosa, but it was the first thing I directed at Cinnabar.”

Miller went on to direct numerous plays at Cinnabar, including Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman’s “La Cage Aux Folles,” Arthur Miller’s “The Price” and Tom Stoppard’s “Arcadia.” She became the Artistic Director at Spreckels a year-and-a-half ago, and one of the first decisions she made was to bring “The Tailor of Gloucester” back, since she still has such good memories of it.

“I just love the show,” Miller says. “I love the music and I love the magic of the story. And I always hoped that someday I could be part of bringing it back, because it’s just so wonderful, and so perfect for the holidays. In my memories of that time, there’s a hazy warm glow around the whole experience.”

The music, in particular, has stayed with Miller for fourteen years.

“It has the most infectious ‘ear-worm’ songs I’ve ever heard in a musical,” Miller says. “I literally could not get those songs and melodies out of my head.”

Another motivation for reviving the show, she says, is to honor Marcy Telles, whose death from cancer three years ago was a huge blow to the Sonoma County theater community. Morris agrees.

“I’m so happy this is getting done again, because I always admired Marcy so much,” says Morris, who regrets that she never saw the original run, but has often heard people speaking fondly of it. “Marcy was such a wonderful, creative part of the artistic community. It’s nice to be part of any project that reminds people how great an artist she was.”

As an experienced singer, Morris echoes Miller’s praise of the music that Telles created with Wilson. It was a team that also produced a successful musical adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which has had a number of runs in the area, one as part of Cinnabar’s youth program, and one with an adult cast at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse. Wilson, by the way, is serving as musical director for the Spreckels production of “The Tailor of Gloucester.”

“Janis sets lyrics to music so well,” notes Morris. “Her melodies are beautiful. She’s a theater person. She writes music that carries action. And it’s varied. There’s some jazzy stuff, some folky stuff. It’s really beautiful. And Janis wrote a brand new song especially for me to sing. It’s a lullaby, and it’s really pretty.”

As for the play’s transformation from a children’s show, with child performers, into a family show with adults playing scheming cats and other fanciful characters, Morris thinks one need not be a kid – or attend in the company of children – to have a good time with “The Tailor of Gloucester.”

“In this day and age, with the popular of cosplay and all that, I don’t know if there’s a delineation between what’s appealing to children and what’s appealing to adults,” she says. “The bottom line is, it’s a sweet story, and I think people are in the mood for sweetness right now.”

