Big Holiday Roundup: Big menorahs, big tree, big monsters

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays here in Petaluma.

From trees in store windows downtown (and in the Ballroom of the Hotel Petaluma), to a giant Menorah going up at the river, to lights being hung on the Hospice tree in Walnut Park, to odd, horned creatures lurking about the local bookstore in celebration of Krampusnacht, there are no shortages of way to be entertained, amused, enlightened and inspired.

Here are a few of the many events and activities taking place in and around Petaluma and Sonoma County this holiday season.

FABULOUS WOMEN PRESENT THE FESTIVAL OF TREES

Friday, Dec. 30, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 3-9 p.m.

Hotel Petaluma

It’s one of Petaluma’s best-loved annual traditions. The Festival of Trees, in which various local organizations, businesses, groups and families create gorgeous, whimsical, inventive and surprise-packed trees, which are then auctioned off to raise money for local charitable organizations. It’s free to come in and see the trees, and there will be live music, food and drink, and lots more. This year’s theme: Hometown Christmas.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? Get information at TheFabulousWomen.com

BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS

Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 21 p.m.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Transcendence Theatre, the creators of the popular Broadway Under the Stars shows, bring some Broadway mafic to the holidays with a spectacular song-and-dance concert featuring an assortment of acclaimed performers from the casts of such NY shows as “Les Miserables, “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Hamilton.” Each performance features a different pre-show “experience,” including food trucks, and starting 90 minutes before the show. On opening night, there will be an ugly sweater contest. At the Saturday matinee, it’s the Holly Jolly Family pre-show, with family photos and special activities. That evening, there’s a giant holiday sing-along, and on Sunday afternoon, the pre-show includes more family fun, along with special family photos. $39-$89, plus VIP offers. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? LutherBurbankCenter.org.

DOWNTOWN PETALUMA OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, Dec. 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Downtown Petaluma

The Petaluma Downtown Association presents its annual open house, as the downtown area is transformed into a winter wonderland (okay, without the snow part). There will be horse drawn buggy rides, face painting, performances by the Apple Tree Morris Dancers, cookie decorating (at iLeoni), music by harpist Caolifhionne Mears (from 5-7 p.m., at the Seed Bank), latke tasting (6-8 p.m. at the Water Street Bridge), and a lot more.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? PetalumaDowntown.com.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER

Sunday, Dec. 2, 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Water Street Promenade

The fourth annual Chanukah at the River celebration commences on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Water Street Promenade. Sponsored by Chabad Jewish Cent3er of Petaluma, the festivities include the lighting of a 9-foot high “mega menorah,” latkes, chocolate coins and jelly donuts, Chanukah crafts, live music, face-painting and photo-ops with a life-sized dreidel, plus a grand raffle and a Chanukah giveaway to the first 50 kids to arrive. As if that’s not enough, organizers promise something called “The Fire, Light & Glow Show,’ and “The Great Chanukah Gelt Drop,” which appears to involve treats dropped from the ladder of a fire truck.