Holiday Roundup: Getting festive and fancy in Petaluma

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petalumans get ready for festive activities from tree-lightings to Krampus games

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| December 4, 2018, 10:01PM
| Updated 9 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays here in Petaluma.

From trees in store windows downtown (and in the Ballroom of the Hotel Petaluma), to a giant Menorah going up at the river, to lights being hung on the Hospice tree in Walnut Park, to odd, horned creatures lurking about the local bookstore in celebration of Krampusnacht, there are no shortages of way to be entertained, amused, enlightened and inspired.

Here are a few of the many events and activities taking place in and around Petaluma and Sonoma County this holiday season.

LIGHT UP A LIFE

Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.

Walnut Park

St. Joseph Health’s Hospice Services return to Walnut Park this year for the annual Light Up a Life celebration. Chris Falley, Director of Hospice Services for St. Joseph, will be speaking and live music will be performed by the Casa Grande High School Concert Choir and the Casa Grande High School Chamber Choir, led by Sadie Sonntag and accompanied by Lauren Haile. During the festivities, the enormous tree will be lit, with bulbs representing all those our community has lost since last Christmas.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? HospiceLightUpaLife.org.

KRAMPUSNACHT

Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Copperfield’s Book Store

A popular European holiday tradition comes to Petaluma as Copperfield’s Books gives props to the spookier side of Christmas with its first-ever celebration of Krampusnacht. In some parts of the world, Krampus – a tall, hairy guy with horns and his own version of Santa’s sack - is St. Nick’s sidekick, tagging along to collect any naughty girls and boys. Copperfield’s resident experts on off-the-wall folklore, Ray Lawrason and Ross Lockhart, will be sharing tales from classic folklore, leading games, and more. Krampus costumes are encourages. There will be light refreshments, of a Krampusnacht nature.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? Copperfields.com.

WE ROCK FOR TOTS

Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

The Phoenix Theater

The Phoenix Theater presents a massive rock show a benefit for Toys for Tots. Featuring Points North, Tempest Knights, the Bill Decker Band, and EM K, the benefit will also have a raffle with “big prizes.” Tickets $12-$15. 7 p.m. show, doors open at 6:30. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? ThePhoenixTheater.com.

TWISTED CHRISTMAS LIVE!

Sunday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Spreckels Performing Arts Center

A popular Sonoma County holiday tradition returns, with more off-the-wall stories read loud by some of the funniest people in the Bay Area: Will Durst, Reed Martin, “America’s Got Talent” star Oliver Graves, Debi Durst, Brad Surosky, Charles Siebert and Robin Pressman, with outrageous, “Frozen”-inspired musical satires by Petaluma’s Katie Kelley and Lucy London. The event is hosted by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton. Oh, there will also be singing zombies. And ‘A Night Before Christmas Bingo’ game. $30.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? SpreckelsOnline.com.

WELCOME YULETIDE CONCERT

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church

Under the direction of Linda Evans Manuilow, the Petaluma Chorale presents its annual holiday show, featuring a seasonal showcase of tunes from such composers as John Rutter, Eric Whitaker, and Irving Berlin. With piano accompaniment by Colleen O’Malley, the concert is designed to put all attendees in a mood for Christmas. Tickets $10-$12. Kids under 12 free.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Your Weekend: Get out and do stuff. Stuff like this.
Quinn wins Petaluma School Board seat
4-point play saves Petaluma junior varsity
Holiday Roundup: Getting festive and fancy in Petaluma

WANT TO KNOW MORE? Get information or reserve tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com, or purchase tix at the door.

‘HOLMES ALONE’

Dec. 13, 14, 15, 8 p.m.

Hotel Petaluma

The Petaluma Radio Players present their annual holiday “radio show,” live from the Ballroom of the Hotel Petaluma. This year’s show features two short radio plays: “The Misadventure of the Devil’s Whisper,” and “The Misadventures of the Malevolent Mathematician,” plus the super-short “comedy “Psycho Santa.” Apparently, the two main plays feature appearances by Sherlock Holmes himself, thus the title of the show. This popular show generally sells out each year, and has become a kind of local institution at the Holidays.

WANT TO KNOW MORE? Brownpapertickets.com.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Petaluma country classic on the market for $750,000
Your Weekend: Get out and do stuff. Stuff like this.
Quinn wins Petaluma School Board seat
Petaluma housing policy enshrined
5 years later: How has Graton casino changed Sonoma County?
Holiday Roundup: Getting festive and fancy in Petaluma
Out and About in Petaluma: Do stuff, see people, learn things