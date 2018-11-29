CONTESTANTS NOW SET FOR WEST SIDE STORIES ‘GRAND SLAM’ON DEC. 5: For fans of the monthly Petaluma-based “story slam” known as West Side Stories, the moment has come when, after 11 months of con-tests and winners, the full line-up of participants is now set for the season-ending Grand Slam show at the Mystic on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The participants – who will all be delivering a short, five-minute sto-ry on the theme of “Time Flies” – are Jessica Morrell (Feb. winner), Crystal Sunshine (March), Mary Carouba (April), Jon Lehre (May), Harry Sanghvi (July), Rick Roberts (Aug.), Ray Engan (Sept. and Nov.) and Jay Kahn. According to producer and host Dave Pokorny, a few winners will be participating as they will be out of town, so their slots will be filled with “wild card” storytellers. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at DavePokornyPresents.com.

PETALUMA’S LARRY WILLIAMS PLAYING DADDY WARBUCKS: The mop-top orphan and her frisky dog Sandy may get all the oohs and ahs, but everyone knows it’s Daddy Warbucks who’s the real heart and soul of the musical “Annie.” Local actor-director Larry Williams is currently portraying the famously bald bil-lionaire in 6th Street Playhouse’s holiday production of the beloved musical. Based on the photos we’ve seen, it looks like Williams, whether dressed in a tux or something else, totally rocks the hairless look. “Annie,” which has already been extended once, runs through Dec. 22. 6thStreetPlayhouse.com.

LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PLAY IN ‘OUT OF THE FIRE’ BENEFIT CONCERT: Last year, following the devastating Sonoma County fires, a number of North Bay musicians joined forces to create an album titled “Out of the Fire,” as a way to raise money for surviving victims of the disaster. It featured original tracks by such folks as Sarah Baker, Volker Strifler, Danny Sorentino, Eki Shola and Johnny Campbell, who all wrote songs inspired by the fires. Joining them were Petaluma’s Allegra Broughton (Of the Grammy-nominated band Solid Air) and Johnny Campbell (of the Pulsators), plus Levu Lloyd, Doug Jayne, Willy Jordan and Zero. In addition to the new tunes, the album features a number of covers.

Now comes the live show version of the album, a festival-level meeting of bands and performers, to be held on Dec. 2, from 1-7 p.m. Broughton and Campbell will be part of the show, along with most of the album’s contributors, who will be performing their track from the project and a lot of other tunes too. The concert is being produced by Segue entertainment, Prairie Sun’s Mooka Rennick, and engi-neer-musician Allen Sudduth, whose own home was lost in the blaze.

The shindig takes place at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., in Rohnert Park. Tickets are a bargain at $10. CDs will be available for sale at the event, with all proceeds going to the Out of the Fire Benefit Trust Fund. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.

