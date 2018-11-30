Petaluma’s Past: A new theater and a very old profession

s
Petaluma’s Past: Kerfuffle at the Hill Opera House

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | November 30, 2018, 12:01AM
November 30, 2018, 12:01AM
On Dec 6, 1904, Petaluma’s grand Hill Opera House opened its doors on the corner of Washington and Keller Streets. It was called “The Pride of Petaluma” and “The swellest Playhouse in California.”

The crowd that evening was a glittering assemblage abundant with “beautiful costumes and beautiful women arriving in smart carriages.” The elegantly furnished box seats were notably occupied by Mayor W.R Veale, all the McNear, Fairbanks, Fitch and Hill families.

The cream of Petaluma’s society.

The Opera House was Petaluma’s gift from Mrs. Josephine Hill of the Petaluma pioneer family, the William Hills. The cost of construction had been $50,000 and the interior sported much “brass work, glittering hangings and 2,500 electric lights!” The theater sat 600, but with standing room and private boxes, could accommodate nearly 750. Unique features for the times were “automatic skylights and asbestos curtains.”

The architect was San Francisco’s renowned Charles Havens, who had also designed Petaluma’s Carlson-Currier Silk Mill in 1892.

But, for real live drama, let us fast-forward five months, to May of 1905.

The population of Petaluma was just 5,360 then, unaccustomed to traveling stage performers and the Georgia Harper Company had opened “Camille” here, with Miss Harper in the lead role. Admission prices were .25 cents regular, and .50 cents for box seats. This important play, written by Alexander Dumas, was later adapted into the opera “La Traviata,” by Verdi.

The plot revolves around a young woman, broke, wronged, miserable and desperate, who becomes a courtesan, thus forsaking true love and happiness. Camille’s death scene in the final act is one of the great tear-jerkers of theater history. It was said that Georgia Harper’s portrayal was, to quote one local review, “so real as to cause many to weep, and some to wail!”

Now, for many years prior, a house of prostitution had been quite popular here, near the end of C Street, near the Petaluma River. The madam of that establishment was a Ms. Fanny Brown, and Ms. Brown had, in her employ, up to six “ladies of the night” at any one time. Her red light, facing the river, was well known among lonely sailors plying those waters. It was also rumored that prominent Petaluma gentlemen were sometimes sampling the wares offered therein. On occasion, raucous laughter and little “exultations” (?) were heard emanating from within.

Thus was the set-up of a great local story. It occurred the evening, of May 2, 1905, when Ms. Brown, thinking fondly of the ladies in her charge, and also knowing well the plot of “Camille,” was moved to invite two of her most popular “girls” to don their finest dresses and attend the show with their madam in a reserved box in the elegant new Hill Opera House, to view there, a tragic story … not unlike their own.

Welll … one can only imagine how this went-over in little Petaluma.

Argus Editor Olmsted, the next day, fairly blew a gasket saying, “The auditorium was filled with many of the best people of Petaluma’s homes, representatives of the pure womanhood and the decent manhood of our city. The presence of women of the half-world is an insult to the theater-going public. These degraded creatures are a menace to decency.”

Wow! The “half-world?”

Apparently, Ms. Brown and friends had been quite joyous and animated in their theater box, and word of their presence quickly spread throughout the audience. Editor Olmsted went on to complain, “The women were displaying themselves in a public place, constantly moving about and” (get this) “received many visits from a man who no decency!”

Pretty brazen stuff. One wonders what the glamorous Georgia Harper was thinking, while portraying with great talent, a ‘soiled dove’ on that stage, to the real soiled doves up in that box.

Most of these real-life women ended their lives in distress and despair, not unlike Georgia Harper’s character in “Camille,” and Ms. Brown’s House on C Street burned to the ground in the 1920s, after which the “trade” there was never started again.

In 1923, the last vaudeville act appeared at the Hill Opera House and it became The Californian Theater, showing silent movies, at first, including “The Humming Bird” with Gloria Swanson. J.A. McNear II was then the theater manager. The McNears also owned the Mystic Theater on Main Street. The evolution of the Opera House building continued as, in 1967, it was renamed the Showcase Theater, and finally, in 1979, The Phoenix.

The Phoenix Theater has been managed for the past 33 years by Petaluma native Tom Gaffey, with the mission to, “foster, through music and the arts, the emotional and social development of the young people of Petaluma.”

And, in that regard, Petaluma Market owner Jim Agius, also a Petaluma native, has done much of the theater concert booking for Jim‘s events. Jim and Tom have accomplished great things for Petaluma, and last spring, Tom was named “Petaluma Good Egg of The Year” for his many contributions.

The “oldest profession” had thrived wherever men were lonely, and the sexual repression of the Victorian Age had something to do with it too, as police generally looked “the other way.” The saloon was where much of the action started and early-on, tiny Petaluma had sported 17 such saloons.

But, after the construction of the Trans-Continental Railroad, more families and brides were brought out from the East, and by the 1900s, churches and schools had sprung up, the police and courts had begun to crack down on the illicit trade, and our little town in the West had become a bit more civilized.

All this really happened, folks.

Right here, in River City.

(Hisorian Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma Historical Library and Heritage Homes. Contact him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

