Petaluma’s Past: A new theater and a very old profession

On Dec 6, 1904, Petaluma’s grand Hill Opera House opened its doors on the corner of Washington and Keller Streets. It was called “The Pride of Petaluma” and “The swellest Playhouse in California.”

The crowd that evening was a glittering assemblage abundant with “beautiful costumes and beautiful women arriving in smart carriages.” The elegantly furnished box seats were notably occupied by Mayor W.R Veale, all the McNear, Fairbanks, Fitch and Hill families.

The cream of Petaluma’s society.

The Opera House was Petaluma’s gift from Mrs. Josephine Hill of the Petaluma pioneer family, the William Hills. The cost of construction had been $50,000 and the interior sported much “brass work, glittering hangings and 2,500 electric lights!” The theater sat 600, but with standing room and private boxes, could accommodate nearly 750. Unique features for the times were “automatic skylights and asbestos curtains.”

The architect was San Francisco’s renowned Charles Havens, who had also designed Petaluma’s Carlson-Currier Silk Mill in 1892.

But, for real live drama, let us fast-forward five months, to May of 1905.

The population of Petaluma was just 5,360 then, unaccustomed to traveling stage performers and the Georgia Harper Company had opened “Camille” here, with Miss Harper in the lead role. Admission prices were .25 cents regular, and .50 cents for box seats. This important play, written by Alexander Dumas, was later adapted into the opera “La Traviata,” by Verdi.

The plot revolves around a young woman, broke, wronged, miserable and desperate, who becomes a courtesan, thus forsaking true love and happiness. Camille’s death scene in the final act is one of the great tear-jerkers of theater history. It was said that Georgia Harper’s portrayal was, to quote one local review, “so real as to cause many to weep, and some to wail!”

Now, for many years prior, a house of prostitution had been quite popular here, near the end of C Street, near the Petaluma River. The madam of that establishment was a Ms. Fanny Brown, and Ms. Brown had, in her employ, up to six “ladies of the night” at any one time. Her red light, facing the river, was well known among lonely sailors plying those waters. It was also rumored that prominent Petaluma gentlemen were sometimes sampling the wares offered therein. On occasion, raucous laughter and little “exultations” (?) were heard emanating from within.

Thus was the set-up of a great local story. It occurred the evening, of May 2, 1905, when Ms. Brown, thinking fondly of the ladies in her charge, and also knowing well the plot of “Camille,” was moved to invite two of her most popular “girls” to don their finest dresses and attend the show with their madam in a reserved box in the elegant new Hill Opera House, to view there, a tragic story … not unlike their own.

Welll … one can only imagine how this went-over in little Petaluma.

Argus Editor Olmsted, the next day, fairly blew a gasket saying, “The auditorium was filled with many of the best people of Petaluma’s homes, representatives of the pure womanhood and the decent manhood of our city. The presence of women of the half-world is an insult to the theater-going public. These degraded creatures are a menace to decency.”

Wow! The “half-world?”

Apparently, Ms. Brown and friends had been quite joyous and animated in their theater box, and word of their presence quickly spread throughout the audience. Editor Olmsted went on to complain, “The women were displaying themselves in a public place, constantly moving about and” (get this) “received many visits from a man who no decency!”