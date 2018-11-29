The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Nov. 19-25, 2018

Looks like, with the exception of a mighty little tome about the Petaluma River, the majority of this week’s bestselling books are either memoirs by famous public figures or new novels by dependably popular authors.

In the top spot is Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” which began as the No. 2 book last week, but takes over this week from Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a River Winding Home” (No. 2 this week). And it’s not just in Petaluma that Obama is popular. The former First Lady’s critically acclaimed book has reportedly sold more than 1.5 million copies since its release to bookstores on Nov. 13. According to Crown Books, which is publishing “Becoming,” it’s currently the No. 1 adult nonfiction title in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Holland, Spain, Denmark and Finland. The other well-performing memoir of the week is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s “My Own Words” (No. 6).

In the world of fiction, the big titles this week are Barbara Kingsolver’s “Unsheltered” (No. 3), Lee Child’s latest Jack Reacher thriller “Past Tense” (No. 5) and John Grisham’s 1940s-era courtroom drama “Reckoning: A Novel” (No. 7).

Over in the Kids and YA section, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” is this week’s No. 1 bestseller (for the second week in a row), followed by J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — The Original Screenplay” (making a magical jump from No. 8 last week to the No. 2 spot), and Val Emmich’s unstoppable YA novel “Dear Evan Hansen” (No. 3).

Another notable arrival is “Goodnight Krampus” (No. 8), by Kyle and Derek Sullivan. It’s a picture book featuring St. Nick’s creepy sidekick, here transformed into an adorable baby monster waiting up for Santa (but causing plenty of mischief while he waits).

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy

3. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver

4. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

5. ‘Past Tense,’ by Lee Child

6. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsberg

7. ‘Reckoning: A Novel,’ by John Grisham

8. ‘Whose Boat Is This Boat?’ by Stephen Colbert & the staff of the Late Show

9. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks,’ by Ina Garten

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay,’ by J.K. Rowling

3. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich

4. ‘Little Blue Truck’s Christmas,’ by Alice Schertle

5. ‘Construction Site on Christmas Night,’ by Sherri Duskey Rinker

6. ‘Crush,’ by Svetlana Chmakova

7. ‘Smile,’ by Raina Teglemeier

8. ‘Goodnight Krampus,’ by Kyle Sullivan and Derek Sullivan

9. ‘Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow,’ by Jessica Townsend

10. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)