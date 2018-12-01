Currently playing at local movie theaters are two major sequels to popular spinoffs of blockbuster film franchises. “Creed II,” of course, is Steven Caple Jr.’s sequel to “Creed,” Ryan Coogler’s sequel-reboot-spinoff of the “Rocky” movies. And “Magical Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Griindelwald” is the sequel to “Magical Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a prequel-spinoff-reboot of the popular “Harry Potter” movies.

In “Creed II,” Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and his mentor Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stalone) prepare for an epic boxing match against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). The elder Drago famously killed Adonis’ father, Apollo Creed, in the ring. Alternately supporting Adonis and trying to talk him out of taking the match are his girlfriend, Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and Rocky, who says of his own match against Ivan, “He broke things in me that ain’t never been fixed.”

In “Magical Beasts” (please don’t make us repeat the entire title), the creature-hunting Newt Scamander teams up with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to battle the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), years before the rise of Voldemort and the birth of Harry Potter.

Here’s what some of our pool of millennial film critics have to say.

CREED II (PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

“Creed II” is predictable, but full of heart.

Adonis Creed and his opponent struggle to define themselves as individuals, apart from their parents. When Adonis stares at his father’s looming case of trophies – a memorial, of sorts, that threaten to define him - he becomes all of us at the moment when we realize that who we are has to come from within. His drive to break free and forge his own path resonated with me.

I have too often allowed expectations to dictate my choices.

Between adrenaline-fueled sparring that had me longing to scream, “Get your hands up!” and “Dodge out of that corner!” at the screen, there is a touching love story with Adonis’ girlfriend, Bianca. Her lightly sarcastic humor and haunting singing voice - despite being hearing impaired - is inspirational.

“Creed II” feels like the Hallmark Channel made a hard-core boxing film.

And I am all for it.

MAGICAL BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

To a hardcore Harry Potter fan, these “Fantastic Beast” movies feel less like a spinoff and more like if you accidentally stumble upon a side-quest in a classic video game, and it turns out that the supposed “side-quest” is five times bigger than the original game.

All together, it’s oh so satisfying.

This film is about the rise of the OG dark lord, aka Gellert Grindlewald aka Johnny Depp.

Whereas Voldemort’s threat came from his enjoyment of inflicting pain, Grindlewald is played here as a cold dead soul, incapable (or unwilling) of feeling - which I think makes him more dangerous. Also, he has freaky eyes that make it hard to concentrate on anything going on, ‘cause you just want to stare at him, ‘cause it’s so weird.

The best thing about this movie is young Dumbledore.