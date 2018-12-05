THURSDAY

NATE LOPEZ

Sonoma County eight-string guitar master Nate Lopez will be entertaining diners and barroom cocktail imbibers beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Rosen’s 256 North. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

AIR FORCE BAND

A free concert will be presented in Petaluma by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, a concert band currently touring the state. Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. No tickets required. Music.af.mil.

FRIDAY

AWESOME

HOTCAKES

With a sweet sound described as “Brass and Soul Rock and Roll,” the band known as Awesome Hotcakes (or just AHC) was “organically” formed in Northern California, and despite a name that many fans proudly call one of the worst ever devised for a band so good, has developed into an incredibly tight five-piece ensemble with a rapidly growing legion of admirers. See for yourself at Red Brick, 101 Second Street. 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SATURDAY

THE GRAIN

Petaluma’s fast-rising jam band The Grain (insert yeasty bread joke here) returns to the Mystic for a holiday concert, and the6y are bringing along some recently renamed friends: The King Street Giants (formerly known as The Dixie Giants) and The Big Fit (formerly known as Frobeck). 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). $14. MysticTheatre.com.

SIDEMEN

Peter Welker’s new band, dubbed the Sidemen, is a hand-picked ensemble of “killer” musicians who, according to Welker, have already put in over 300 hours writing and recording songs for a new CD. Based on the caliber of what’s been recorded, Welker says two major labels are considering releasing the album when it’s done. See what they are up to this weekend at Red Brick, 101 Second St. 8 p.m. No Cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SUNDAY

ELF

Flashback Cinema presents the classic modern-day story of a human baby who crawls into Santa’s sack and ends up raised by elves at the North Pole. As played by Will Farrell, Buddy eventually travels to NYC to find his real family, but brings his elf-like ways with him. The film has been transformed into a hit Broadway musical, and now returns to the big screen. Boulevard Cinema, 200 C St. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The film plays at the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Cinemawest.com.