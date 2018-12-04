The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018
On this week’s bestselling fiction and non-fiction list, Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” (No. 1) and Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a River Winding Home” (No. 2) are holding steady, retaining the same positions they held last week. Similarly, last week’s No. 4 spot is once again held by Samin Nosrat’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” part-cookbook and part culinary science page-turner.
The surprise in the No. 3 title, Louise Penny’s “Kingdom of the Blind,” the latest in the author’s popular string of thrillers about Canadian inspector Armand Gamache. Not only has the book leaped out of nowhere onto the list, it seems to have completely eliminated last week’s No. 3 title, Barbara Kingsolver’s “Unsheltered.”
Meanwhile, over in the Kids and YA section, Jon Agee’s adorable “The Wall in the Middle of the Book” has taken over the top spot, sending Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown” down a notch to the No. 2 spot.
FICTION &
NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama
2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ written by Scott Hess & John Sheehy
3. ‘Kingdom of the Blind,’ by Louise Penny
4. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat
5. ‘Whose Boat Is This Boat?’ written by Stephen Colbert and the Writers of the Late Show
6. ‘Past Tense,’ written by Lee Child
7. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover
8. ‘Less,’ written by Andrew Sean Greer
9. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan
10. ‘Sapiens,’ by Noah Yuval Harari
KIDS &
YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Wall in the Middle of the Book,’ by Jon Agee
2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ written by Jeff Kinney
3. ‘I Don’t Want to Go to Sleep,’ by Dev Petty
4. ‘Snowy Nap,’ written by Jan Brett
5. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett
6. ‘Renegades: Archenemies,; by Marissa Meyer
7. ‘Winterhouse,’ written by Ben Guterson
8. ‘Who Likes Christmas?’ written by Illumination & Doctor Seuss
9. ‘Myth Match: A Fantastical Flipbook of Extraordinary Beasts,’ by Good Wives and Warriors
10. ‘Always and Forever, Lara Jean,’ by Jenny Han
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)