HAMILTUNES

Subtitled “An American Singalong at the Petaluma Library,” this “officially-licensed” all-ages program features songs from the hit Broadway show “Hamilton,” designed as a group singalong. You can sign up to sing a specific part from the stage, or sing along safely from your seat. Signups begin 15 minutes before the show, so come early. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, but no weapons please. Free. Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

MEMBERS SHOW AT

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER

The Petaluma Arts Center — still up-and-running, thank you very much — has opened its fourth new show since becoming an all-volunteer organization earlier in the year. The annual Members show is just what it sounds like, a varied collection of styles and media from a large number of very different artists. The visual smorgasbord will be open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays, until early March. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 admission. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArts.org.

HOLIDAY POP-UP

MARKET AT ‘THE BANK’

Previously known as The Seed Bank,” the historic bank building at the corner of Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard has been re-dubbed simply “The Bank” by its new operators. Until such time as its new purpose is unveiled to the public, the atmospheric location is being used as a pop-up marketplace on weekends. From noon to 7 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, Dec. 14-16, the space will serve as a community hub, with local artists and makers hawking their wares, and live music throughout the afternoon. The space is also being used as a drop-off spot for donations to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 199 Petaluma Blvd. North.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

Those caring for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia are invited to come check out a weekly support group, now held every Thursday at the Petaluma Senior Center, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at 211 Novak Drive. A $3 donation is requested, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. The meetings are fragrance-free. For more information, please contact facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, M.A. Edu. at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

WELCOME TO

THE VILLAGE

Curious about aging better? Want to stay in your own home as long as possible? Heard of the “Village Movement”? It’s a national effort to expand the choices we have at all stages of aging. Petaluma Village Network wants to inform all interest parties — from aging adults to those who care about them — to learn what it’s all about at an introductory meeting. Thursday, Dec. 13, 955 Petaluma Blvd. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.com.

CONCERT: PETALUMA

COMMUNITY BAND

The annual winter concert of Petaluma’s one-and-only community band — open to pretty much anyone with an instrument and a love of band music — will take place Monday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Casa Grande High School’s multi-use room, 333 Casa Grande Rd. The performance will include a tribute to Leonard Bernstein, Brian Balmages’ “Winter Dances,” W. Francis McBeth’s “Kaddish,” and selections from “The Sound of Music.” The group is conducted by Arlene Burney, with guest conductors Brian S. Wilson and Sean Millard. This is a free event, with donations happily accepted. PetalumaCommunityBand.org.