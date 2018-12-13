The Last Will and Testament of Ugly Joe the Hermit

(In last week’s installment, the hermits, having been tasked with throwing a Christmas party for the freshly deceased Ugly Joe, discover an unwelcome surprise in the form of Lucky, an ornery child with a terrible voice, who’s hidden out in Frozen Corners in hopes of meeting Santa Claus. Reluctantly, the hermits have put Lucky in charge of the party, as he’s the closest thing they have to an expert on Christmas. Read parts 1-3 on Petaluma360.com)

PART 4

“I’ll be waiting for Santy Claus!”

Lucky repeated his proclamation, assuming that perhaps the gathered Hermits had not heard him, as they were all just gawking in silence.

They heard him all right. How could they not, with that voice of his? They just couldn’t quite make it work out in their heads. What might have sounded sweet and innocent had it come from the lips of any other child sounded more like a threat when uttered by this one.

Pond Scum Polly risked getting a nasty bite when, later that afternoon, she cornered Lucky to ask him what it was he expected to receive from Santa Claus.

“Oh, I never get much,” he replied, less fiercely than usual. “So I figger when I see Santy, I’m gonna give ’im what fer! And I’ll make ’im give me my own toboggan sleigh.”

“A toboggan?” Ethical Fred exclaimed later, once Polly had reported back to the others. “Like a great big sled? What’s a rabid wildcat like him want with one of those?”

“Kids down in Butcher’s Foot have races, I guess,” Pond Scum Polly explained. “He wants to beat ’em all and show ’em. Anyway, that’s what the little noise-box says.”

The next day, as you’ll certainly know if you’ve been keeping track of the story, was Christmas Eve. The interior of the Tin Brick Saloon was a sight to see. Pine branches had been laid across the mantels of all three fireplaces, decoratively embellished with shiny, twinkly doodads made of a dozen lard cans. Poker tables had been shoved together to form one large dinner table, now covered in a festive green and red tablecloth that had recently been several bed sheets. In the corner was the tree, a massive 10-footer now festooned with the little ornaments and pinecones created, with rough skill, by those chosen to be ornament-makers.

It must have been whimsy that inspired the adornment at the top of the tree: a simple five-point star scratched with a nail onto an empty upturned bean can.

Over all this activity, Lucky had ruled with an iron fist, his every screeching command accompanied by a vicious volley of petulant critiques and an outpouring of graceless condescension.

Now, hermits have nothing against rudeness under normal conditions. In fact, had the boy been anyone else, the hermits might have embraced him as a brother hermit in training.

But that voice, that voice.

The hermits, some of whom had all taken to wearing earplugs made of moss and cotton, held their collective tongues, and wearily submitted to the boy’s verbal attacks, contented by the knowledge that it would soon be over.

At around sunset, all the hermits, and Lucky, gathered in the meeting room.

“Let’s bring the frozen feller in an’ get this nonsense over with,” Miserable Greg grumbled.