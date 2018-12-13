s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

The Last Will and Testament of Ugly Joe the Hermit

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 13, 2018, 12:01PM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

(In last week’s installment, the hermits, having been tasked with throwing a Christmas party for the freshly deceased Ugly Joe, discover an unwelcome surprise in the form of Lucky, an ornery child with a terrible voice, who’s hidden out in Frozen Corners in hopes of meeting Santa Claus. Reluctantly, the hermits have put Lucky in charge of the party, as he’s the closest thing they have to an expert on Christmas. Read parts 1-3 on Petaluma360.com)

PART 4

“I’ll be waiting for Santy Claus!”

Lucky repeated his proclamation, assuming that perhaps the gathered Hermits had not heard him, as they were all just gawking in silence.

They heard him all right. How could they not, with that voice of his? They just couldn’t quite make it work out in their heads. What might have sounded sweet and innocent had it come from the lips of any other child sounded more like a threat when uttered by this one.

Pond Scum Polly risked getting a nasty bite when, later that afternoon, she cornered Lucky to ask him what it was he expected to receive from Santa Claus.

“Oh, I never get much,” he replied, less fiercely than usual. “So I figger when I see Santy, I’m gonna give ’im what fer! And I’ll make ’im give me my own toboggan sleigh.”

“A toboggan?” Ethical Fred exclaimed later, once Polly had reported back to the others. “Like a great big sled? What’s a rabid wildcat like him want with one of those?”

“Kids down in Butcher’s Foot have races, I guess,” Pond Scum Polly explained. “He wants to beat ’em all and show ’em. Anyway, that’s what the little noise-box says.”

The next day, as you’ll certainly know if you’ve been keeping track of the story, was Christmas Eve. The interior of the Tin Brick Saloon was a sight to see. Pine branches had been laid across the mantels of all three fireplaces, decoratively embellished with shiny, twinkly doodads made of a dozen lard cans. Poker tables had been shoved together to form one large dinner table, now covered in a festive green and red tablecloth that had recently been several bed sheets. In the corner was the tree, a massive 10-footer now festooned with the little ornaments and pinecones created, with rough skill, by those chosen to be ornament-makers.

It must have been whimsy that inspired the adornment at the top of the tree: a simple five-point star scratched with a nail onto an empty upturned bean can.

Over all this activity, Lucky had ruled with an iron fist, his every screeching command accompanied by a vicious volley of petulant critiques and an outpouring of graceless condescension.

Now, hermits have nothing against rudeness under normal conditions. In fact, had the boy been anyone else, the hermits might have embraced him as a brother hermit in training.

But that voice, that voice.

The hermits, some of whom had all taken to wearing earplugs made of moss and cotton, held their collective tongues, and wearily submitted to the boy’s verbal attacks, contented by the knowledge that it would soon be over.

At around sunset, all the hermits, and Lucky, gathered in the meeting room.

“Let’s bring the frozen feller in an’ get this nonsense over with,” Miserable Greg grumbled.

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
Peeper slipped camera under Petaluma hotel room doors, police say
Deal for Petaluma hospital in place
Where to happy hour on Petaluma’s south side

A moment later, the firm, frosty remains of Ugly Joe were carried from the woodshed into the hall. All stood silent, even Lucky, as Ethical Fred, Knife-Blade Nick and Malodorous Mike ushered the body through the door. As they gazed upon him, many reflected inwardly that death and refrigeration had not made Joe any prettier.

“Set ’im at the head of the table,” Ethical Fred instructed. “In the chair.”

This proved to be a difficult task, as Joe was so stiff he could not be made to bend properly enough to fit. In the end, the old hermit was simply laid out on the table, surrounded by evergreen, as a kind of centerpiece.

“We’d better get on with this and be quick about it,” Knife-Blade Nick remarked sharply, “’afore Ugly Joe starts meltin’ like an old ice pie.”

The dinner was served, and two things were immediately realized and agreed upon among the hermit assembly: that Ugly Joe’s goose was remarkably tender and well-flavored, and that all things considered, this was turning out to be a surprisingly fine Christmas.

After dinner, the presents were distributed, with Lucky looking on but obstinately refusing to participate beyond his usual barrage of commentary. With decorum and respect, all of the old hermit’s belongings were distributed around the room: his numerous knives, his bullet mold, a couple of awls, a tin cup, a musty buffalo robe, two pipes and a tin of tobacco, and a well-worn flint and steel.

Ethical Fred was the last to open her gift. It was Ugly Joe’s sheet-metal frying pan, on which were scratched the initials J.A.O.

For a while, the hermits remained quiet in their contemplation of the deceased. He had been a legend, of sorts, and now he was gone, reduced before their eyes to a thawing corpse and a life-time collection of bits and pieces. Every man and woman present reflected, some for only a flash of a moment, that some day in the future their own worth might have to be calculated on nothing more than the assortment of odds and ends they would leave behind, and by the memories that would be kept and carried, either tended to or neglected, by all those who’d had the honor and displeasure of knowing them. It occurred to Ethical Fred that, though Ugly Joe was dead, he was still making things happen his own way. By coercing them into throwing him a party, he’d succeeded, though frozen and long gone, in giving them a Christmas, and a Christmas they’d always remember to boot.

Lucky, over the course of the last few minutes, had been silent far longer than he had since the moment he burst upon them two days ago.

Finally, he’d had enough.

“Time for the danged singing!” he screeched.

With dinner and gifts now concluded, Ugly Joe’s somewhat more pliable body was relocated to the center of the room, and the hermits collected in a rough approximation of a circle. Checking that his earplugs were still in place, Malodorous Mike muttered to Lucky, “Hail, I guess we better just get on with it.”

Thus cued, Lucky began to sing.

Whichever carol the little boy chose, none of the hermits could later say, since by now they were all wearing earplugs, so none of them could hear it. The impossible boy unleashed his song in a ceiling-shaking voice, singing to the corpse of old Ugly Joe. The solo was followed by “Deck the Halls,” inexpertly barked by the gathered many, and when the chorus came along, instead of singing “fa-la-la-la-la,” the hermits merely let loose, and howled.

They howled like a mad pack of dogs.

It was easy to imagine that somewhere, the fading spirit of old Ugly Joe was laughing its way into everlasting sleep.

(To be continued next week, Dec. 20)

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Downtown Petaluma business receives email bomb threat demanding Bitcoin
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
A brief history of burgers and bowling in Petaluma
Where to happy hour on Petaluma’s south side
Peeper slipped camera under Petaluma hotel room doors, police say
Petaluma photographer documents migrant caravan
Deal for Petaluma hospital in place