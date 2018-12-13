s
‘So, I Just Saw This Movie ...’ Petaluma film reviews

| December 13, 2018, 3:01PM
Inventiveness, or the complete lack of it, are on display in two different movies, each representing genres that pretty much depend on creativity to work.

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (the sequel to 2012’s “Wreck-It Ralph”) continues the first film’s extraordinarilly vivid world-building, as Ralph and Vanelope (voiced again by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman) trade the world of video games for the wild west that is the internet. Directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, it somehow manages to be even more crammed with ideas than its predecessor, whereas the newly released “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” directed by Diederich Von Rooijen, takes a genre that has produced its share of brilliant cinematic variations (“The Exorcist,” “Paranormal Activity”) and fails to do very much new with it. The story follows an ex-cop (Shay Mitchell) assigned to the graveyard shift at a big city morgue, and what happens when she’s asked to “process” the corpse of a girl who died during an exorcism.

Sound promising?

Here’s what two writers from our pool of millennial film critics have to say about each of these new films.

RALPH BREAKS

THE INTERNET

Amber-Rose Reed

There is a lot to love about “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Some of it I was expecting - who didn’t love that Disney Princess pajama party shot that did the rounds a few months back? — and some of it was surprising. For instance, I wasn’t expecting a thematic tour-de-force on insecurity, friendship and how to do what is right for the people you love without losing yourself.

But that is exactly what this movie is.

It’s also a fun, clever, sometimes creepy jaunt into our modern BFF, the internet. It’s (almost) all there, from the absurdity of pop-up ads to the time-wasting greatness of personality quizzes, with a side trip to the Dark Web and a cameo by that scariest thing on the internet: the comments section.

Even with those elements, the movie has a rosy view of the toxicity on the internet, but Taraji P. Henson’s Yesss is right on when she says that there is good and bad online, and the bad says more about the bully than the bullied.

One last thing: stay till the end of the credits!

THE POSSESSION OF

HANNAH GRACE

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” is haunted by the ghosts of good ideas gone to waste.

An over-abundance of jump scares, poor pacing, mediocre dialogue and a couple of over-the-top scenes do absolutely no favors in this fairly forgettable story. It’s not that bad, but certainly not that good. There was something about the careful camera work of the first 40 minutes that had me curious and unsettled in just the right way.

However, for me the movie really started to flat-line when the demon got going. Which, in a horror movie about demonic possession, is maybe not the best sign.

While the movie clearly thinks it has some meaningful things to say, it can’t seem to land on exactly what it wants its demon to represent, leaving the film feeling unfocused, uncommitted and unsatisfying. If you’re looking for something kind of creepy to get a little jumpy watching, this will do just fine. But you aren’t missing anything if you pass on this one in theaters.

