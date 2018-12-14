The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Dec. 3-9, 2018

Not a lot has changed on this week’s bestselling fiction and non-fiction list, with Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” standing firm at No. 1 and Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a River Winding Home” riding the tide at No. 2. In fact, the rest of the list is basically just a reshuffling of titles up and down, a few swapped with titles from last week, all retaining (more or less) the same positions they held last time. The sole newcomers, at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, are Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk” and Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Ottolenghi Simple.”

Lewis (“Money Ball,” “The Big Short”), in his new non-fiction work, examines the rocky, often comedic transition period of the Trump administration, from winning the election - which Lewis vigorously attempts to demonstrate Trump did not expect to do - to the new president’s first several months after taking office. “Ottolenghi Simple,” by the bestselling cookbook author, is a collection of recipes that are, as the title suggests, surprisingly simple to make.

Meanwhile, over in the Kids and YA section, it’s much the same story, as a number of familiar titles play musical chairs, dancing up and down the list and landing in slightly different places than last week. The only newcomers, in the No. 5 and No. 9 spots, are “The Little Blue Truck Christmas” - Alice Schertle’s 2014 addition to her popular “Little Blue Truck” picture book series - and Sveltana Chmakova’s “Crush,” the third in her popular graphic novel series about the students of Berrybrook Middle School.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy

3. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

4. ‘Almost Everything,’ by Anne Lamott

5. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

6. ‘The Fifth Risk,’ by Michael Lewis

7. ‘In the Midst of Winter,’ by Isabelle Allende

8. ‘Ottolenghi Simple,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi

9. ‘Kingdom of the Blind,’ by Louise Penny

10. ‘Fire & Blood,’ by George R.R Martin

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel,’ written by Val Emmich

3. ‘Be Prepared,’ written by Vera Brosgol

4. ‘Santa Bruce,’ by Ryan T. Higgins

5. ‘Little Blue Truck Christmas,’ written by Alice Schertle

6. ‘Wall in the Middle of the Book,’ by Jon Agee

7. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

8. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Crush,’ by Sveltana Chmakova

10. ‘Myth Match: A Fantastical Flipbook of Extraordinary Beasts,’ by Good Wives and Warriors

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, assistant manager of Copperfield’s Books)