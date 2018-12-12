THURSDAY

SEBASTIAN St. JAMES

Americana-rock-folk-blues singer-songwriter Sebastian St. James will grace the stage of Rosen’s 256 North this Thursday night. He has released three DIY albums and was voted People’s Choice Best Performer in Sonoma County, in addition to receiving three North Bay Music Awards. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

THE NEW TRUST

Established in Santa Rosa in 2003, the enigmatic musical project known as The New Trust (or simply TNT) returns to the Phoenix Theater for a special 15th anniversary concert alongside the equally hard-to-pin-down Bay Area band Polar Bears.

TNT’s current roster is Josh Staples (bass and vocals), Sara Sanger (guitar and vocals) and Julia Lancer (drums). Playing dark tinged punk pop with a sense of playful experimentation and just-go-for-it bravado, The New Trust is ready to celebrate one-and-a-half decades of rough-hewn musical genius - and set the stage for the next fifteen years.

Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

MISS MOONSHINE

This seven-piece alternative-folk band is made up of musicians who met at Sonoma State University while all were majoring in jazz and/or classical music. With eclectic instrumentation that includes accordion, trumpet, mandolin, guitar, bass and percussion, the one-of-a-kind band have been building a following, winning new fans every time they play. You can bet that will happen again this weekend at Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SATURDAY

POOR MAN’S WHISKEY

Northern California’s high energy distillers of bluegrass-old time-Southern rock/whatever-else-they-feel-like music just keep growing in popularity.

Poor Man’s Whiskey blends masterful original tunes with truly surprising covers, putting a wackily creative bluegrass spin on everything from Pink Floyd to Paul Simon.

Mystic Theater, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

ONE GRASS, TWO GRASS

The deliriously engaging string band known as One Grass, Two Grass, hot off the release of a new CD, returns to the Lagunitas Brewing Company this weekend. 3 p.m. No cover. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘NATIONAL LAMPOON’S

CHRISTMAS VACATION’

The Griswold’s — among America’s most hilariously accident-prone (but strangely functional) families — return to the big screen in this Flashback Cinemas screening of the outrageous 1989 comedy starring Chevy Chase as a guy who just wants his holiday lights to be the best in the neighborhood. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screens the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.