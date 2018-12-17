Petaluma photographer serving aboard Navy USS Stockdale: The U.S. Military, it turns out, has a fairly large and inventive public relations department. Among its various branches is the Navy Office of Community Outreach, which travels the globe taking pictures of its sailors, and distributes them to their hometown media, including newspapers. Last week, Theodore Quintana, MC3 (Mass Communication Specialist) dropped us a line with a photo of Petaluma photographer Kelly Mossi, a Yeoman 2nd Class, currently serving aboard the USS Stockdale in the Indo-Pacific region. Mossi is shown taking a photograph from the ship as a member of the Stockdale’s SNOOPIE team. SNOOPIE stands for Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination. The Stockdale is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security. The striking photo, with Rossi and camera standing in front of one of the ship’s guns, was by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz.

Morgan Rose Pershing honored by library group: On Nov. 11, at the annual conference of the California Library Association (aka the CLA), Petaluma resident Morgan Rose Pershing was named CLA Member of the Year. During the ceremony, Pershing was praised for being “an outspoken advocate of all things library.” Currently the adult services administrator for the Sonoma County Library, she has served at numerous libraries over her career, including the library on Catalina Island. A member of CLA since 2010, Pershing regularly participates in the organization’s annual Summer Reading Council, an effort to encourage people to read during summer vacations. According to Sarah Vantrease, the public services divison manager for the Sonoma County Library, “Morgan’s work reaches and engages adults of all ages. She helps people learn and have fun at their library.”

Heebe Jeebe celebrates the season with Chinese takeout-themed tree: In the hallway of the Lan Mart Building, just outside of the ever-entertaining environs of Heebe Jeebe General Store, the inventive local mercantile has erected a bright orange-red Christmas tree, decorated with dangling Chinese takeout boxes. The eye-catching display, along with the chalkboard Greeting, “Merry Christmas to All!” is accompanied by a stack of paper calendars illustrating the Chinese New Year. The installation, complete with fluffy fake snow and an array of statuettes – including the three wise men, who in this context appear to be looking for a late-night snack – has become a popular spot for smart- phone photographers and people taking selfies in front of the cheery exhibition.

