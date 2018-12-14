Holiday Roundup: Holiday stuff to do in Petaluma

From pop-up markets and craft fairs, to presentations of classic Christmas stories, to community gatherings of Christmas carols, there is no shortage of fun things to see, do, buy and experience this holiday season. Here are a number examples of events, gatherings and performances that will shine a bright, happy light on the holidays over the next few weeks.

HOLIDAY POP-UP MARKET

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 14-16

The Bank

The Bank - formerly known as The Seed Bank - is the location of a pop-up marketplace this weekend, from noon to 7 p.m. Local artists and makers will be hawking their wares, and live music will be presented throughout the afternoon. The space is also being used as a drop-off spot for donations to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 199 Petaluma Blvd. North.

TWO CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Historical Museum

Now an annual holiday tradition, Petaluma Readers Theater presents a staged reading of two seasonal classics: Truman Capote’s delightful “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ beautiful and poignant “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” $15-$18. 20 Fourth St.

Want to know more? BrownPaperTickets.com (search for “Two Holiday Classics”)

WELCOME YULETIDE

CHORALE CONCERT

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Petaluma Valley

Baptist Church

Under the direction of Linda Evans Manuilow, the Petaluma Chorale presents its annual holiday show, featuring a seasonal showcase of tunes from such composers as John Rutter, Eric Whitaker and Irving Berlin. With piano accompaniment by Colleen O’Malley, the concert is designed to put all attendees in the mood for Christmas. Tickets $10-$12. Kids under 12 free.

Want to know more? Get information or reserve tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com, or purchase tickets at the door.

HOLIDAY CRAFTERINO

Sunday, Dec. 16,

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Building

The Holiday Crafterino is the lovingly hand-made annual presentation of the Petaluma Downtown Craft Mart, a coalition of several crafty ladies who work hard to support crafts and makers throughout Sonoma County.

Now in its 10th year, the enormous show celebrates the best in local handmade crafts, while raising funds for important organizations, including Petaluma’s COTS (Committee on the Shelterless). 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

Want to know more?

HolidayCrafterino.org.

STARS IN THE BRIGHT SKY

CINNABAR SINGERS

Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

Elim Lutheran Church

The Cinnabar Singer’s winter concert, with conductor Michael Shahani and accompanist Abbie Gabrielson, will include Bach’s “Magnificat,” a number of exciting musical settings of beloved holiday classics, and the traditional audience singalong.

505 Baker St. $15.

Want to know more?

CinnabarTheater.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE

OF LIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Penngrove’s firefighters invite you to bundle up and come on down to Main Street for the annual Penngrove Parade of Lights. Everything from cars and tractors to actual farm animals get covered in twinkly lights for this popular annual event. Plenty of warm foods and drinks will be available from local merchants.

Want to know more? Get information at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.