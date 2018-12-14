Holiday Roundup: Holiday stuff to do in Petaluma

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Holiday events and happenings in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| December 13, 2018, 6:01PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

From pop-up markets and craft fairs, to presentations of classic Christmas stories, to community gatherings of Christmas carols, there is no shortage of fun things to see, do, buy and experience this holiday season. Here are a number examples of events, gatherings and performances that will shine a bright, happy light on the holidays over the next few weeks.

HOLIDAY POP-UP MARKET

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 14-16

The Bank

The Bank - formerly known as The Seed Bank - is the location of a pop-up marketplace this weekend, from noon to 7 p.m. Local artists and makers will be hawking their wares, and live music will be presented throughout the afternoon. The space is also being used as a drop-off spot for donations to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 199 Petaluma Blvd. North.

TWO CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Historical Museum

Now an annual holiday tradition, Petaluma Readers Theater presents a staged reading of two seasonal classics: Truman Capote’s delightful “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ beautiful and poignant “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” $15-$18. 20 Fourth St.

Want to know more? BrownPaperTickets.com (search for “Two Holiday Classics”)

WELCOME YULETIDE

CHORALE CONCERT

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Petaluma Valley

Baptist Church

Under the direction of Linda Evans Manuilow, the Petaluma Chorale presents its annual holiday show, featuring a seasonal showcase of tunes from such composers as John Rutter, Eric Whitaker and Irving Berlin. With piano accompaniment by Colleen O’Malley, the concert is designed to put all attendees in the mood for Christmas. Tickets $10-$12. Kids under 12 free.

Want to know more? Get information or reserve tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com, or purchase tickets at the door.

HOLIDAY CRAFTERINO

Sunday, Dec. 16,

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Building

The Holiday Crafterino is the lovingly hand-made annual presentation of the Petaluma Downtown Craft Mart, a coalition of several crafty ladies who work hard to support crafts and makers throughout Sonoma County.

Now in its 10th year, the enormous show celebrates the best in local handmade crafts, while raising funds for important organizations, including Petaluma’s COTS (Committee on the Shelterless). 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

Want to know more?

HolidayCrafterino.org.

STARS IN THE BRIGHT SKY

CINNABAR SINGERS

Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

Elim Lutheran Church

The Cinnabar Singer’s winter concert, with conductor Michael Shahani and accompanist Abbie Gabrielson, will include Bach’s “Magnificat,” a number of exciting musical settings of beloved holiday classics, and the traditional audience singalong.

505 Baker St. $15.

Want to know more?

CinnabarTheater.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE

OF LIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Penngrove’s firefighters invite you to bundle up and come on down to Main Street for the annual Penngrove Parade of Lights. Everything from cars and tractors to actual farm animals get covered in twinkly lights for this popular annual event. Plenty of warm foods and drinks will be available from local merchants.

Want to know more? Get information at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Downtown Petaluma business receives email bomb threat demanding Bitcoin
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
Where to happy hour on Petaluma’s south side
Peeper slipped camera under Petaluma hotel room doors, police say

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Numerous locations

Beginning with a cheerful mug of mulled wine at the Petaluma Museum, assembled carolers from around the community (that means you!) will set off for a walking-and-singing sashay down Kentucky Street, to Hotel Petaluma, and several other stops, ending back at the Museum. From there, some folks will head to Aqus Café for an event being called Carols & Drink and/or Carols & Beer, at 7 p.m. The Museum is at 20 Fourth St. Costumes, funny sweaters, Santa hats, musical instruments and even kazoos are encouraged. Sheet music will be provided. Carols & Drink will include voices from the choir of Elim Lutheran Church, leading attendees in an evening of indoor Christmas caroling.

Want to know more? Aqus.com.

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Downtown Petaluma business receives email bomb threat demanding Bitcoin
Holiday Roundup: Holiday stuff to do in Petaluma
A win, a loss and a tie for city
Where to happy hour on Petaluma’s south side
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis
Millennials on Cinema: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Possession of Hannah Grace’
A brief history of burgers and bowling in Petaluma