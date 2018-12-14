This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR

Home Instead Senior Care

Through Jan. 1, 2019

What’s happening? Gifts and holiday cheer are being asked for again this season for Petaluma’s seniors, many of whom live alone. “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees have been set up all over the county, including one at Raley’s Grocery Store, 157 N. McDowell Blvd. Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring the name of a local senior. Shoppers may select an ornament, purchase the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. Community volunteers will wrap the gifts and deliver them to your adopted recipient.

Who does it help? Coordinated by the Home Instead Senior Care Network, the Be a Santa to a Senior program helps senior citizens in Petaluma, Sonoma County and all around the country. Gifts collected in Petaluma will be distributed to local seniors.

What else should we know? To learn more about this program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

DECEMBER FUNDRAISER

Petaluma Elks Lodge

Thursday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.

What’s happening? The Petaluma Elks Lodge invites you to celebrate the season with a special painting-themed fundraiser. All participants will join in painting their own version of “Treemendous,” a whimsical holiday art piece by Audrey Maddigan. You’ll get to take your painting with you, and use it celebrate the season, or give as a gift. Enjoy the Elks Lodge’s beautiful event space, including a full bar, all for a good cause.

Who does it help? All proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Riders and the Missing in Action Project.

What else should we know? Cost is $35, and includes all materials. Wine (including sparkling wines) is $2 a glass or $10 a bottle. RSVP at Painted CellarsSoco.com.

BALESTRINI FAMILY

FUNDRAISER

Go Fund Me campaign

Ongoing

What’s happening? Petaluman Harvey Balestrini passed away on Nov. 24, and a fundraising page has been set up for the family to help pay for costly funeral expenses and other unexpected costs.

Who does it help? Harvey was known for helping others in need whenever he could, and his wife, Janice and family are reaching out to their community for assistance at this difficult time. This GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise $5,000.

What else should we know? You can help by going to GoFundMe.com, and searching for “Balestrini.” No amount is too small.

TURNING BEER INTO

BUCKS

School Garden Network

Monday, Jan. 14, 5:30 a.m.

What’s happening? Lagunitas Brewing Company opens its doors to the School Garden Network for an evening of food, beer and wine, live music and a silent auction.

Who does it help? The School Garden Network promotes and supports school garden programs throughout Sonoma County, empowering youth to embrace healthy eating habits and to develop respect for and stewardship of all living things. SchoolGardens.org.

What else should we know? Admission is free, but there will be opportunities to donate and items to bid on. Reservations recommended through BrownPaperTickets.com (search School Garden Network).