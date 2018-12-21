Time Flies: Mary Carouba’s Grand Slam-winning story

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Time Flies: a tale of life, death and love

MARY CAROUBA
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 20, 2018, 6:01PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

WEST SIDE STORIES

This true story by Mary Carouba was recorded live on Dec. 5 at the Mystic Theatre, as part of West Side Stories’ annual Grand Slam competition. It was the year-ending blowout of Petaluma’s popular monthly showcase of spoken word performances, hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, willing storytellers are randomly selected from the audience to tell a tale based on a theme – this month’s theme: “Time Flies” – and the audience selects its favorite. The next West Side Stories show will take place on Jan 2, and the theme will be “A New Day.” For tickets and information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

So, seven years ago, I was dying.

In the middle of a very active, involved, engaged, healthy life, I was struck down in one fell swoop with stage four liver disease. And life changed overnight. I was on a transplant list, and it didn’t look good. At all. Things started changing. Things started changing physically. I was sort of tortured physically during this time, and things started changing emotionally and mentally.

Because when the liver fails, the brain fails.

I started to be able to do less and less. I couldn’t drive, take a shower alone — ’cause I could fall down and hurt myself — and I couldn’t even read, because I couldn’t concentrate. So for the first time in my life, ever, I would just sit and do nothing.

I’d never had that experience.

I had a boyfriend once. He fascinated me to no end because he could sit in a chair and just look, looking off into the distance. I would sort of pace around like he was some sort of crazy anthropological mystery, and I would question him, asking, ‘What do you do when you sit there? Are you planning things, or working out problems?’

And he said, ‘No, I’m just sittin’ here.’

I couldn’t get over it. I admired that so tremendously because it was so out of my wheelhouse. And them, when I was sick, I found myself just sitting endlessly. What happens when you are that sick, and you know you are dying, is that little by little you let go of your grip on this life.

And I’d always had this, like, vice-grip on life. I was going to just take life and shake it around and make it do things and throw it up in the air. Like a cat, you know? Just kick it behind me, but all of a sudden, that was all over.

And I just sat.

And my grip, my grip started to lessen.

And I remember the last time the paramedics came to rush me to the hospital out of my house, and the EMTs asked me three questions.

What’s today’s date? Who’s the president? And what’s your date of birth?

And I couldn’t answer one question. I knew that I should know, but I couldn’t access the information. And by the way, the president at the time was Obama.

I ended up going into a coma, and then after that I had this near death experience. I’ve never talked about it, in depth, ever. Not in seven years. For one thing, I couldn’t find words big enough to encompass it. I couldn’t find a way to accurately describe it. And I also thought it might be one of those things like when someone who has kids tries to explain the miracle of childbirth to someone who doesn’t give a s—t. You know?

“Oh my god! It’s like nothing you will ever experience in your life and all of a sudden there’s this little being in the world and it’s like your heart is outside your body!”

And the person you’re telling is like, “Yeah, uh, great. Are we goin’ to lunch?”

So, anyway, I sort of had this experience where I seemed to be outside of time and space, and I was shown three things. Number one, I was shown a movie, going at hyper-speed, just [makes a hyper-speed sound]. But yet I could see every piece of it. And what this movie was, was everything in my life that I’ve ever worried about, that didn’t happen, where nothing terrible happened. I saw all the years I’ve wasted worrying about things that never happened, or if they did happen, it was no big deal. Or if it was a big deal, I handled it.

WEST SIDE STORIES

This true story by Mary Carouba was recorded live on Dec. 5 at the Mystic Theatre, as part of West Side Stories’ annual Grand Slam competition. It was the year-ending blowout of Petaluma’s popular monthly showcase of spoken word performances, hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, willing storytellers are randomly selected from the audience to tell a tale based on a theme – this month’s theme: “Time Flies” – and the audience selects its favorite. The next West Side Stories show will take place on Jan 2, and the theme will be “A New Day.” For tickets and information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Most Popular Stories
A second act for Petaluma’s former Seed Bank
The Drawing Board to close and rebrand, plus changes at Bump City Bakery
Petaluma’s 2018 City of Lights Christmas driving tour
Toolin’ Around Town: Dan Lutz, gasoline and football
Photos: Here’s what a Swedish Julbord looks like in Petaluma

I also saw that every single action or decision that I make in this lifetime, I have to account for. Every single one, no matter how small or how large.

And the most important thing, was that I saw when you leave this body and go to the next world, all you take with you is love. That’s it. No resentment, no pettiness, no attachments. Nothing but love.

Or in my case, I’m taking one very bad tattoo.

Besides that, it’s just love.

So what did I learn from this experience that I had?

I learned that every single thing I do in this life, large or small, matters greatly. And that nothing, absolutely nothing, matters more than love.

And I love you.

Thank you.

Most Popular Stories
A second act for Petaluma’s former Seed Bank
The Drawing Board to close and rebrand, plus changes at Bump City Bakery
Petaluma’s 2018 City of Lights Christmas driving tour
Photos: Here’s what a Swedish Julbord looks like in Petaluma
Toolin’ Around Town: Dan Lutz, gasoline and football
Time Flies: Mary Carouba’s Grand Slam-winning story
Out and About in Petaluma
Culture Junkie: On Christmas albums, self-parody and ‘Shatner Claus’