Holiday Roundup: Zuzu and her petals are back, plus more

“Ha, ha!” laughed Scrooge’s nephew. “Ha, ha, ha!”

If you should happen, by any unlikely chance, to know a man more blest in a laugh than Scrooge’s nephew, all I can say is, I should like to know him too. Introduce him to me, and I’ll cultivate his acquaintance. It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good-humor. When Scrooge’s nephew laughed in this way - holding his sides, rolling his head, and twisting his face into the most extravagant contortions - Scrooge’s niece, by marriage, laughed as heartily as he.

And their assembled friends being not a bit behindhand, roared out lustily.

“Ha, ha! Ha, ha, ha, ha!”

That’s how Charles Dickens begins his description of a small gathering of friends at Christmas time in his timeless novel, “A Christmas Carol.” With its emphasis on laughter and infectious good feeling, it’s as accurate a description of a holiday party as has ever been written. Fortunately, such laughter and human connection is readily available to Petalumans, as numerous opportunities to gather, sing, shop, dance, drink and eat, talk and laugh, are presented by local groups and organizations.

Here’s a few upcoming activities, from now through the end of the year, to put you in the mood to, as Dickens said it, “Roar out lustily.”

Happy holidays, wherever and however you and your friends end up celebrating.

BLIND BOYS

OF ALABAMA

HOLIDAY SHOW

Friday, Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Mystic Theatre

Beginning with a cheerful mug of mulled wine at the Petaluma Museum, assembled carolers from around the community (that means you!) will set off for a walking-and-singing sashay down Kentucky Street, to Hotel Petaluma, and several other stops, ending back at the Museum. From there, some folks will head to Aqus Café for an event being called Carols & Drink and/or Carols & Beer, at 7 p.m. The Museum is at 20 Fourth St. Costumes, funny sweaters, Santa hats, musical instruments and even kazoos are encouraged. Sheet music will be provided. Carols & Drink will include voices from the choir of Elim Lutheran Church, leading attendees in an evening of indoor Christmas caroling.

‘A CHRISTMAS MEMORY’

AND ‘A CHILD’S

CHRISTMAS IN WALES’

Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Arts Center

Now an annual holiday tradition, Petaluma Readers Theater presents a staged reading of two seasonal classics: Truman Capote’s delightful “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ beautiful and poignant “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” $15-$18. 230 Lakeville St.

Want to know more? BrownPaperTickets.com (search for “Two Holiday Classics”)

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Numerous locations

