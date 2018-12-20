Holiday Roundup: Zuzu and her petals are back, plus more

s
Holiday Roundup: Laughter and fun come in all shapes and sizes

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| December 20, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
“Ha, ha!” laughed Scrooge’s nephew. “Ha, ha, ha!”

If you should happen, by any unlikely chance, to know a man more blest in a laugh than Scrooge’s nephew, all I can say is, I should like to know him too. Introduce him to me, and I’ll cultivate his acquaintance. It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good-humor. When Scrooge’s nephew laughed in this way - holding his sides, rolling his head, and twisting his face into the most extravagant contortions - Scrooge’s niece, by marriage, laughed as heartily as he.

And their assembled friends being not a bit behindhand, roared out lustily.

“Ha, ha! Ha, ha, ha, ha!”

That’s how Charles Dickens begins his description of a small gathering of friends at Christmas time in his timeless novel, “A Christmas Carol.” With its emphasis on laughter and infectious good feeling, it’s as accurate a description of a holiday party as has ever been written. Fortunately, such laughter and human connection is readily available to Petalumans, as numerous opportunities to gather, sing, shop, dance, drink and eat, talk and laugh, are presented by local groups and organizations.

Here’s a few upcoming activities, from now through the end of the year, to put you in the mood to, as Dickens said it, “Roar out lustily.”

Happy holidays, wherever and however you and your friends end up celebrating.

BLIND BOYS

OF ALABAMA

HOLIDAY SHOW

Friday, Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Mystic Theatre

Beginning with a cheerful mug of mulled wine at the Petaluma Museum, assembled carolers from around the community (that means you!) will set off for a walking-and-singing sashay down Kentucky Street, to Hotel Petaluma, and several other stops, ending back at the Museum. From there, some folks will head to Aqus Café for an event being called Carols & Drink and/or Carols & Beer, at 7 p.m. The Museum is at 20 Fourth St. Costumes, funny sweaters, Santa hats, musical instruments and even kazoos are encouraged. Sheet music will be provided. Carols & Drink will include voices from the choir of Elim Lutheran Church, leading attendees in an evening of indoor Christmas caroling.

Want to know more?

MysticTheatre.com.

‘A CHRISTMAS MEMORY’

AND ‘A CHILD’S

CHRISTMAS IN WALES’

Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Arts Center

Now an annual holiday tradition, Petaluma Readers Theater presents a staged reading of two seasonal classics: Truman Capote’s delightful “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ beautiful and poignant “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” $15-$18. 230 Lakeville St.

Want to know more? BrownPaperTickets.com (search for “Two Holiday Classics”)

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Numerous locations

Want to know more?

Aqus.com.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’

Sunday, Dec. 23, Monday,

Dec. 24, at 12:30 p.m. and

6:30 p.m.

Boulevard Cinema

The classic holiday fantasy returns to the big screen as Boulevard Cinema presents George Bailey, the iconic archetype of American decency and self-sacrifice, as he receives a visit from guardian angel Clarence and is allowed to see what the world – and especially his hometown of Bedford Falls - would be like without him.

Want to know more?

Cinemawest.com

CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY

MUSIC CONCERT

Sunday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m.

Aqus Café

Music Director Morgan Cochneuer leads a holiday concert featuring a chorus of talented young singers from Petaluma and Sonoma County. Free. 198 H St.

Want to know more?

Aqus.com.

CELEBRATION 2018

Monday, Dec. 31,

from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Elks Lodge 901

Petaluma’s Elks Lodge invites you to come join them and ring in the new year with a full dinner, live music by the band Hit ‘n Run, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets $55. 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Want to know more?

Elks901.org.

NEW YEARS EVE

GALA CONCERT

Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Museum

The music of Bach, Schumann and Brahma will resound in Petaluma’s “Carnegie Hall,” as the Petaluma Museum and Sky Hill Cultural Alliance present the 10th annual New Year’s Eve concert, featuring violinist Nigel Armstrong, reprising his 2008 museum debut at the age of 18. Joining him will be musicians from the San Francisco Symphony and pianist Elizabeth Walter. Admission includes complimentary wine and cheeses. $50-$80. Following the concert, another major Petaluma tradition takes place as the museum present its annual Night in Vienna dance and party.

Want to know more? PetalumaMuseum.com

A NIGHT IN VIENNA BALL

Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall

Dance to the music and waltzes of Johann Strauss, as a live orchestra plays some of the most beautiful music ever written for humans to move their feet to. Presented by Sky Hill Cultural Alliance, the wildly popular annual event includes a gourmet Viennese dinner with fine wines and a champagne toast at midnight. Suggested attire is black tie and ball gowns, and those without a dance partner will find one in a member of the Waltzing Society, ready and waiting to help you spin and twirl around the dance floor. Ticketsw $150 per person. 860 Western Ave.

Want to know more? Skyhill.org

NEW YEARS EVE WITH

MRS. COLE PORTER

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Cinnabar Theater

Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the season’s best-loved (and frequently sold-out) end-of-year events. The festivities include snacks and drinks, a performance of ‘Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,’ plus New Year’s party favors and a grand champagne toast as attendees say farewell to 2017 and hello to 2018. Tickets $56-$75. 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Want to know more? CinnabarTheater.com.

