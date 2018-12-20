THis is he conclusion of a five-part Christmas “tall tale” by Community Editor David Templeton. All parts of this story can be read online at Petaluma360.com.

(In last week’s installment, the hermits honor Ugly Joe’s final request, throwing a Christmas party for his frozen corpse, while Lucky (a wild, ferocious, hard-biting boy with a voice “that ripped holes in the air”) continues to wait for Santa Claus, from whom he hopes to receive a longed-for “toboggan sleigh.”)

On Christmas Morning, Lucky was awakened by Spitless Jeff and Nameless Bob.

The boy had fallen asleep by the Christmas tree, buried under a mound of furs and blankets.

“Get yer-sef ready, and dress up real warm,” Bob told him. “Santy Claus is outside with a Christmas present for yer.”

For many children, this would seem an appropriate moment for sweet words and a cordial attitude. For Lucky, there was never such a time.

“Well, what you standin’ there for?” he hollered at the hermits. “Why’nt you wake me up before? Get me my coat! Fetch my boots. Get out’er my way!”

As was his custom, he attempted to bite someone for emphasis, but the hermits had already moved outside to wait for him.

It was a warm-enough day for those parts, with a faint overcast but no wind. The hermits were gathered together out in the snow, assembled in a cluster down by the bank of the frozen Upchuck River. It seemed they were surrounding something or someone. A few minutes later, Ethical Fred saw Lucky trudging toward them through the snow, hollering, “If that’s Santy Claus you keep ‘im right there till I get what I asked fer!”

Fred made her way over to the boy and said, “Better close your eyes, and keep ‘em closed. It’ll make fer a bigger surprise.”

“I ain’t closin? nothin?! Has Santy got my toboggan sleigh or don’t he?” Lucky yowled impatiently. Refusing to cooperate, the well-bundled boy was swiftly blindfolded by Ethical Fred, and carried yelping and cursing over to where the hermits were standing.

Though Lucky couldn’t see it, the group had moved out onto the hard, slick surface of the frozen river. There at their feet was Ugly Joe, face up on the icy Upchuck, with his head aimed downriver in the direction of Butcher’s Foot. He’d been geared up with straps and tethers, as much like a toboggan as a dead man can be. The boy was settled into place, with his feet worked into the leather stirrup straps and a strong steering rope placed in his mitten-covered hands. Lucky permitted all of this, but at the same time rattled off such a stream of insults and hot curses that even those hardened hermits were forced to admit they were at least a little impressed.

Lucky grew silent only when the blindfold was removed.

It took him a moment to understand the situation.

“Where the hail is Santy Claus?” he demanded.

“Oh. He was just here,” lied Ethical Fred. “I guess you done missed him - but he left you the present you asked fer.”

“Hey! Wait! This ain’t a tobbogan sleigh! This is old Ugly Joe!” Lucky hollered. “Ugly Joe ain’t exactly what I asked fer!”

“Well,” said Scandalous Sam, as the hermits gripped old Joe and prepared to give him a great big push, “apparently, you been naughty!”

Before Lucky could think of a thing to say, he was off, tobogganing fast as you please down the winding Upchuck, his throat filled with a long lingering shriek of fear and excitement, a shriek such as anyone might give while sledding down a frozen river on the body of a man named Ugly Joe.