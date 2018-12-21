s
Culture Junkie: On Christmas albums, self-parody and ‘Shatner Claus’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 20, 2018, 5:01PM
December 20, 2018
One of the odd by-products of the holiday season is the annual production of brand new “Christmas albums.” Each year, the market expands to make room for a dozen or so of these unasked for, but still regular-as-clockwork, musical releases, and as with any other product, they range from the memorably agreeable to the unforgettably awful.

Whether one chooses to put this year’s “Shatner Claus” — a notably off-the-wall selection of classics performed by the actor best known as Captain James T. Kirk — on the “Naughty List” or the “Nice List” will probably have a lot to do with one’s sense of humor. I have to admit that for me, “Shatner Claus” is not just an unexpected delight. It may end up tanking among my favorite Christmas albums of all time.

I’ll explain why in a moment.

First, a bit of history.

There was a time when it was illegal to sing Christmas carols in America. Of course, it was around the same time that Puritans were hanging people accused of witchcraft, a time when any celebration of Christmas was considered decadent and sinful. But in the mid-1800s, with the rise of the printing press, a number of collections of arranged carols became extraordinarily popular, the first being the 1833 song book “Christmas Carols Ancient and Modern.” So began the great first age of the Christmas Carol, roughly 1840-1870, during which works like “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger” and “We Three Kings” were written.

When commercial radio stations began broadcasting like crazy in the 1920s, such music moved up to the next level, and – aided by the popularity of vinyl records and the relatively cheap availability of sheet music – the era of the “hit song” was born.

Though there is some debate about this, it is widely believed that Bing Crosby’s 1945 release “Merry Christmas” was the first official “Christmas album,” defined loosely as a long-playing record with a Christmas theme. He’d scored big in 1942 with his recording of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” a song that was played widely during WWII, both in the states and overseas via Armed Forces radio. Buoyed by the popularity of Crosby’s film of the same name, “White Christmas” went on the sell 50 million copies, which, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, makes it the bestselling Christmas song of all time. It made sense for Crosby to capitalize on this, and “Merry Christmas” was not just a huge and enduringly popular hit – Rolling Stone Magazine named it the No. 12 greatest Christmas album of all time, bested by such titles as The Beach Boys’ 1964 “Christmas Album” (No. 11), 1970’s “The Beatles’ Christmas Album” (No. 10), 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio (No. 5), Elvis Presley’s huge 1957 hit “Elvis’ Christmas Album” (No. 4), James Brown’s 1966 release “James Brown’s Funky Christmas” (No. 4), and Ella Fitzgerald’s 1960 heart-warmer “Ella Wishes You a Merry Christmas” (No. 1).

Today, even as the popularity of physical records, tapes and CDs gives way to digital downloads, no holiday season goes by without the release of a spate of brand new Christmas collections. These range from the truly great (The Chieftans’ 1991 “Bells of Dublin” and She & Him’s 2011 “A Very She & Him Christmas”) to the truly awful (is there a worse Christmas album than Bob Dylan’s stunningly bad 2009 release “Christmas From the Heart”).

Which brings us back to “Shatner Claus.”

A collection of songs, including many “duets” that Shatner recorded with such folks as Judy Collins, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren and Brad Paisley,” the album is Shatner “singing” the way Shatner sings, which is to say, he doesn’t sing at all. He recites the lyrics of such songs as “Jingle Bells,” “Blue Christmas,” “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas” the way an actor of his experience would deliver a poem at a wedding, excavating every scintilla of meaning, drama, humor or joy from every word.

There are even a couple of flat-out poetry recitals, including a charmingly high-energy rendition of “The Night Before Christmas,” with delightfully spot-on musical accompaniment by British saxophonist Mel Collins. The other, “One for You, One for Me,” is a poem Shatner commissioned from Blades Anthony, a friend and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, who was charged with capturing in words his feelings about his war experiences.

Under Shatner’s direction, it was set to music and arranged with absolute straightforward seriousness, and Shatner performs it, with characteristic intensity and not a jot of self-parody, to a soaring backtrack of piano, trumpet, percussion, plunking violins and rip-roaring electric guitars. Though in some ways it’s one of the weirdest parts of the album, Shatner has said in interviews that he considers it the heart and anchor of the whole project.

Yes, it takes a bit of work to separate one’s response to it from the typically ironic, eyebrow-raising, what-the-hell reaction we usually have when listening to Shatner’s knowingly self-mocking musical performances. But if taken at face value - as a seriously moving poem close to Shatner’s heart - listening to “One for You, One for Me” is actually a pretty powerful, if a bit over-the-top experience.

The rest of the album?

Sheer, ridiculous joy.

Forget that Shatner can’t sing. He really doesn’t try, leaving that to his guest stars, who pull out all the stops, whether it’s his rendition of “Jingle Bells,” performed as if he’s riding an out-of-control sleigh at high speed after imbibing too much eggnog, or “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” sounding as if Shatner had decided this was the greatest story of self-empowerment and rising above expectations since, well, since he himself set out to make a Christmas album.

There is so much infectious glee in Shatner Claus that, seriously now, after hearing the thing over twenty times, my face still sometimes hurts from smiling so much while listening to it. And I’m not alone. Surprisingly, the album has received mostly glowing reviews from critics, and even my son Andy can’t resist the charms of the album, recently stating, “It’s not really good, but it’s still somehow great.”

Christmas is a time when we all hope to feel a sense of connection to others, and perhaps tap into some of the magic promised in all of those songs and carols, whether crafted long ago or only recently. For me, “Shatner Claus” is the perfect Christmas album because it’s so full of generosity and good feeling and fun and a willingness to be happy for the sake of happiness.

That’s a good thing, if you ask me.

And hey, if it’s not your cup of tea (and it’s clearly not everybody’s) – it’s currently just the 19th bestselling Christmas album of the year – then I hope there’s another recording out there that does float your holiday boat. As for me, I plan to spend the rest of the season rocking out to Shatner and “Jingle Bells.” And “Rudolph.” And even “One For You, One For Me.”

It might not be classy, and it might not (to quote Andy) be actually good.

But it’s making people happy.

And what’s wrong with that?

(Culture Junkie runs every-other-week. Feel free to share your thoughts with David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

