Culture Junkie: On Christmas albums, self-parody and ‘Shatner Claus’

One of the odd by-products of the holiday season is the annual production of brand new “Christmas albums.” Each year, the market expands to make room for a dozen or so of these unasked for, but still regular-as-clockwork, musical releases, and as with any other product, they range from the memorably agreeable to the unforgettably awful.
Whether one chooses to put this year’s “Shatner Claus” — a notably off-the-wall selection of classics performed by the actor best known as Captain James T. Kirk — on the “Naughty List” or the “Nice List” will probably have a lot to do with one’s sense of humor. I have to admit that for me, “Shatner Claus” is not just an unexpected delight. It may end up tanking among my favorite Christmas albums of all time.
I’ll explain why in a moment.
First, a bit of history.
There was a time when it was illegal to sing Christmas carols in America. Of course, it was around the same time that Puritans were hanging people accused of witchcraft, a time when any celebration of Christmas was considered decadent and sinful. But in the mid-1800s, with the rise of the printing press, a number of collections of arranged carols became extraordinarily popular, the first being the 1833 song book “Christmas Carols Ancient and Modern.” So began the great first age of the Christmas Carol, roughly 1840-1870, during which works like “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger” and “We Three Kings” were written.
When commercial radio stations began broadcasting like crazy in the 1920s, such music moved up to the next level, and – aided by the popularity of vinyl records and the relatively cheap availability of sheet music – the era of the “hit song” was born.
Though there is some debate about this, it is widely believed that Bing Crosby’s 1945 release “Merry Christmas” was the first official “Christmas album,” defined loosely as a long-playing record with a Christmas theme. He’d scored big in 1942 with his recording of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” a song that was played widely during WWII, both in the states and overseas via Armed Forces radio. Buoyed by the popularity of Crosby’s film of the same name, “White Christmas” went on the sell 50 million copies, which, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, makes it the bestselling Christmas song of all time. It made sense for Crosby to capitalize on this, and “Merry Christmas” was not just a huge and enduringly popular hit – Rolling Stone Magazine named it the No. 12 greatest Christmas album of all time, bested by such titles as The Beach Boys’ 1964 “Christmas Album” (No. 11), 1970’s “The Beatles’ Christmas Album” (No. 10), 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio (No. 5), Elvis Presley’s huge 1957 hit “Elvis’ Christmas Album” (No. 4), James Brown’s 1966 release “James Brown’s Funky Christmas” (No. 4), and Ella Fitzgerald’s 1960 heart-warmer “Ella Wishes You a Merry Christmas” (No. 1).
Today, even as the popularity of physical records, tapes and CDs gives way to digital downloads, no holiday season goes by without the release of a spate of brand new Christmas collections. These range from the truly great (The Chieftans’ 1991 “Bells of Dublin” and She & Him’s 2011 “A Very She & Him Christmas”) to the truly awful (is there a worse Christmas album than Bob Dylan’s stunningly bad 2009 release “Christmas From the Heart”).