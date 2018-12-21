Culture Junkie: On Christmas albums, self-parody and ‘Shatner Claus’

Which brings us back to “Shatner Claus.”

A collection of songs, including many “duets” that Shatner recorded with such folks as Judy Collins, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren and Brad Paisley,” the album is Shatner “singing” the way Shatner sings, which is to say, he doesn’t sing at all. He recites the lyrics of such songs as “Jingle Bells,” “Blue Christmas,” “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas” the way an actor of his experience would deliver a poem at a wedding, excavating every scintilla of meaning, drama, humor or joy from every word.

There are even a couple of flat-out poetry recitals, including a charmingly high-energy rendition of “The Night Before Christmas,” with delightfully spot-on musical accompaniment by British saxophonist Mel Collins. The other, “One for You, One for Me,” is a poem Shatner commissioned from Blades Anthony, a friend and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, who was charged with capturing in words his feelings about his war experiences.

Under Shatner’s direction, it was set to music and arranged with absolute straightforward seriousness, and Shatner performs it, with characteristic intensity and not a jot of self-parody, to a soaring backtrack of piano, trumpet, percussion, plunking violins and rip-roaring electric guitars. Though in some ways it’s one of the weirdest parts of the album, Shatner has said in interviews that he considers it the heart and anchor of the whole project.

Yes, it takes a bit of work to separate one’s response to it from the typically ironic, eyebrow-raising, what-the-hell reaction we usually have when listening to Shatner’s knowingly self-mocking musical performances. But if taken at face value - as a seriously moving poem close to Shatner’s heart - listening to “One for You, One for Me” is actually a pretty powerful, if a bit over-the-top experience.

The rest of the album?

Sheer, ridiculous joy.

Forget that Shatner can’t sing. He really doesn’t try, leaving that to his guest stars, who pull out all the stops, whether it’s his rendition of “Jingle Bells,” performed as if he’s riding an out-of-control sleigh at high speed after imbibing too much eggnog, or “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” sounding as if Shatner had decided this was the greatest story of self-empowerment and rising above expectations since, well, since he himself set out to make a Christmas album.

There is so much infectious glee in Shatner Claus that, seriously now, after hearing the thing over twenty times, my face still sometimes hurts from smiling so much while listening to it. And I’m not alone. Surprisingly, the album has received mostly glowing reviews from critics, and even my son Andy can’t resist the charms of the album, recently stating, “It’s not really good, but it’s still somehow great.”

Christmas is a time when we all hope to feel a sense of connection to others, and perhaps tap into some of the magic promised in all of those songs and carols, whether crafted long ago or only recently. For me, “Shatner Claus” is the perfect Christmas album because it’s so full of generosity and good feeling and fun and a willingness to be happy for the sake of happiness.

That’s a good thing, if you ask me.

And hey, if it’s not your cup of tea (and it’s clearly not everybody’s) – it’s currently just the 19th bestselling Christmas album of the year – then I hope there’s another recording out there that does float your holiday boat. As for me, I plan to spend the rest of the season rocking out to Shatner and “Jingle Bells.” And “Rudolph.” And even “One For You, One For Me.”