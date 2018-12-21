The day after Thanksgiving, as noon arrived, Al and Kathleen Ferrando stood side by side on a tugboat deck, watching the Petaluma River drawbridge be raised to let their vessel sail into the inner harbor. Arriving at the downtown dock, the couple instantly saw the joy on the faces of parents and children.

“We’re proud to be a central part of this event,” retired Old Adobe school teacher/principal Kathleen says. “The kids are beaming, and Petaluma parents who grew up with this tradition have a gleeful look — especially the dads with kids on their shoulders.”

“Wearing our red uniforms with its white fur trim,” Al says, “the little ones instantly seem to love us, but the huge fake beard and lots of padding in front made it hard to see where to place my foot. Fortunately, Kathleen was beside me and could offer direction. As you can see, I’ve already started growing a real beard for next year.”

Last week, Al and Kathleen had a chance to chat with their predecessor, Ron Shipley, the retired PG&E underground gas-line expert who moved to Petaluma in 1957. With his natural, curly white beard there is no need for fake whiskers, and he proudly brings his red, Baltic-style Father Frost suit with gold embroidery and a red cape trimmed in white fur out of the closet.

“I’m not able to stand steadily on the boat anymore, so after more than a decade yelling ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’ on the river, I only appear in costume at parties and at the Lan Mart stores.”

The Petaluma Downtown Association sets everything up for the boat arrival,” Al tells us, “and they arranged for the Mr. and Mrs. outfits from Custom Costumes. They were great — fitted us and made alterations so everything looks perfect.”

Since the couple met each other when they were both in the Navy, the Ferrandos were already used to being instantly recognized by the uniforms they wear.

“I was a Navy Chief, and she was a Lieutenant Commander, so she out-ranked me,” Al explains. “Which is probably why she’s comfortable as the Mrs. who tells the costumed Mr. what to do next.”

“We moved to Petaluma from Rohnert Park when we retired 9 years ago,” Kathleen says. “The neighbors were so welcoming, we started as stagers for the Butter and Eggs Parade right away. We began working with Unit 3 and gradually worked our way up to the front of the parade with Unit 1.

“It’s such a wonderful town,” Al ads. “I volunteer at the Petaluma Downtown Association each week, and keep meeting people from all over the world who come to Petaluma for the famous Mediterranean climate and our closeness to wine country. Visitors from Southern California seem surprised to discover the Ozzie and Harriet feel of the place with the heritage buildings providing a sense of rootedness … a rare place where being a neighbor with each other still exists.”

The Ferrandos are already looking forward to donning their costumes and riding the tugboat into town next year.

“It’s such a high and such a joy,” they say, “you cannot help but want to do it again.”

