THURSDAY
CHUCK SHER AND THE
RED BRICK ALLSTARS
Chuck Sher brings his awesome, top-flight band of musicians to Red Brick for an evening of exquisite jazz and Latin music. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 6 p.m. No cover.
FRIDAY
BLIND BOYS
OF ALABAMA
The legendary gospel troubadours, fronted by founding member Jimmy Carter (not the former first president), bring their Christmas-themed show to the Mystic Theatre. It’s an evening of amazing grace and from-the-heart gospel classics, served up holiday-style. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. $38-$48. MysticTheatre.com.
FESTIVOX
Celebrating the Winter Solstice through music and song, FestiVox is a local band/project made up of musicians Chris Chappell and Katie Freeman (of The Incubators), Pamela Joyce (Foxes In The Henhouse and D’Bunchovus), Mike Saliani (Mike Saliani Band) and Skyler Stover (Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids). This special Winter Solstice celebration, at the River Front Café, will include warm, funny, mysterious and reflective songs marking the longest night of the year. The River Front Café, 224 B St. 6-8:30 p.m. No cover. RiverFrontCafe.com.
SATURDAY
GREEN JELLŸ
Pronounced Jell-O, the infamous punk-rock-comedy-puppet-metal-mashup band, led (as it has been since 1981) by iconoclastic founder Bill Manspeaker, is back on the road, and coming to the Phoenix Theater. It’s hard to describe this cult-favorite musical act, which reports to have had over 500 members since the days when “fans” used to pelt the musicians with actual green Jell-O. But suffice it to say, this is one concert you likely won’t ever forget. Opener is the punk band Rude Intoxicant. 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $15. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
SOUL SECTION
WITH DJ RISE
“There’s nothin’ wrong with kooky music,” says Kevin Mulligan of Soul Section. “Kooky music is happy music.” Come get happy and kooky this Friday, as Soul Section and DJ Rise return to the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $15-$18. MysticTheatre.com.
SUNDAY
ROGER BOLT
AND BORDERLINE
Soulful singer Roger Bolt will be joined by local mandolin-and-fiddle virtuoso David (Gus) Geralick, guitarist Rod Gross and bassist John Speer, in the Sanctuary at Lagunitas Brewing Company. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.