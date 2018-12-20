CITY OF LIGHTS

DRIVING TOUR

Have you taken the annual driving tour of Petaluma’s Christmas lights? Well then pick up a map at the Visitors Center (near the SMART Train station), fill your car with humans of all sizes, stop at your favorite beverage-spot to grab some hot chocolate in festive travel mugs, and follow the directions to see dozens and dozens of spectacular light displays all over town. For more information, call 769-0429 or go to Visit Petaluma.com. (See page C6 for more photos of the driving tour)

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

Those caring for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia are invited to come check out a weekly support group, now held every Thursday at the Petaluma Senior Center, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 211 Novak Drive. A $3 donation is requested, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. The meetings are fragrance-free. For more information, please contact facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, M.A. Edu. at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

MEMBERS SHOW AT

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER

The Petaluma Arts Center - still up-and-running, thank you very much - has opened its fourth new show since becoming an all-volunteer organization earlier in the year. The annual members show is just what it sounds like, a varied collection of styles and media from a large number of very different artists. The visual smorgasbord will be open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays, until Jan. 12. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5 admission. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArts.org.

HARDLY STRICTLY

CHRISTMAS SONGS

This Thursday, Dec. 20, on KPCA radio 103.3, Joe Manthey’s In the Groove show will feature an array of acoustic holiday times from the likes of Sam Bush, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jerry Douglas, John Fahey, Bela Fleck, David Grisman, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Rhonda Vincent, and others. The show begins at 2 p.m., and will stream live on KPCA.FM.

LIBRARY TEEN

ADVISORY COUNCIL

Teenagers who love their local library are invited to join the Teen Advisory Council (aka the TAC), a volunteer group that advises the library staff on teen collections, services and all kinds of events. The group meets regularly to discuss how the library can better serve Petaluma’s teens, and also assists with the planning and staging of the annual LumaCON extravaganza. To join the TAC, pick up an application in the library’s Teen Zone, or attend a meeting and decide if it’s something you’d like to be a part of. Next TAC meeting is Saturday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. Grades 7-12 invited to join. SonomaCounty.libcal.com/event/4855853.

AQUS DINNER,

DANCE AND SOCIAL

WITH DJ VAL

The Aqus community invites you to join in a family-style dinner at Aqus Café, with dance music to follow courtesy of DJ Val and her mind-boggling catalog of tunes. Friday, Dec, 28, 7-10 p.m. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.